Sorrento Announces an Independent Real-World Study That Reports Superior Sensitivity Results in Detecting COVID-19 Virus Infections in All-Comer General Population by COVISTIX as Compared to a Globally Leading Rapid Antigen Test

  • As a general screening for all-comers (i.e. COVID-19 symptomatic and asymptomatic populations), COVISTIX (n=783) has an 81% sensitivity vs. 62% (n=2202) sensitivity by globally leading Panbio rapid antigen test.

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, "Sorrento"), a clinical and commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing new therapies to treat cancer, pain (non-opioid treatments), autoimmune disease and COVID-19, today announced impressive results from an independent study conducted under real-world field conditions by INMEGEN (The Institute of National Genomics Medicine, Mexico).

Detailed results can be found at: https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.09.10.21263410v1

Analytical performances of the COVISTIX and Panbio antigen rapid tests for SARS-CoV-2 detection in an unselected population (all comers)”

Key highlights include:

  • For the population tested with COVISTIX (n=783), sensitivity and specificity were 81% (CI95% 76.0-85.0) and 96.0% (CI95% 94.0-98.0), respectively. In contrast, the sensitivity of the Panbio comparator test (n=2202) was measured at 62% (CI95%: 58.0-64.0%) and specificity at 99.0% (CI95%: 0.99-1.00).

This finding is significant as higher COVISTIX sensitivity means fewer false negatives, which is essential to managing the spread of COVID virus infection and preventing the COVID disease, in particular those cases linked to highly transmissible variants of concern such as the Delta variant. Additionally, this superior sensitivity result is quite impressive in a real-world population of all-comers (vs in only symptomatic patients) utilizing an initial shallow nasal sampling protocol followed by an optional nasopharyngeal sampling, if desired.

About Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

Sorrento is a clinical and commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing new therapies to treat cancer, pain (non-opioid treatments), autoimmune disease and COVID-19. Sorrento's multimodal, multipronged approach to fighting cancer is made possible by its extensive immuno-oncology platforms, including key assets such as fully human antibodies (“G-MAB library”), immuno-cellular therapies (“DAR-T”), antibody-drug conjugates (“ADCs”), and oncolytic virus (“Seprehvec”). Sorrento is also developing potential antiviral therapies and vaccines against coronaviruses, including Abivertinib, COVIGUARD, COVI-AMG, COVISHIELD, COVI-MSC and COVIDROPS; and diagnostic test solutions, including COVITRACK, COVISTIX and COVITRACE.

