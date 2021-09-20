checkAd

17th CISMEF Successfully Held with Focus on Sharing Opportunities and Benefits for SMEs worldwide

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
20.09.2021, 02:00  |  31   |   |   

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 17th China International Small and Medium Enterprises Fair (CISMEF) is held from September 16th to 19th in Guangzhou, the capital of south China's Guangdong province. The Fair has attracted enterprises from more than 30 countries and regions to participate. It provides a perfect platform and creates new opportunities for SMEs home and abroad to boost their cooperation and development.

With robotic arms, automatic guided vehicles, the various products are a feast for the eyes.

Approximately 1000 enterprises, which are leaders in either special technologies, refined products and techniques, unique goods or services, or innovation in technology or production modes, have exhibited in CISMEF. They mainly focus on the industrial fields of smart manufacturing and artificial intelligence, equipment manufacturing, electronic information, bio-medicine, and food and agricultural products.

Apart from many dazzling exhibits, all kinds of business promotion opportunities and exchange activities are also attractions. CISMEF have arranged a series of activities targeted at exhibiting industrial fields, including 12 supply and demand docking activities, 4 thematic activities, 3 cross-border business matchmaking activities and 6 promotion activities for exhibitors abroad, in the hope of providing exhibitors and purchasers with more accurate and effective services.

It will be the first time for Kimsun Trade Co.LTD from Guangzhou participates in the CISMEF. Kimsun specializes in the electrostatic powder coating area, providing their customers with intelligent automatic coating schemes and services. Shu Gan, the Research and Development Director of Kimsun, indicated, "CISMEF provides an excellent platform for enterprises of special technologies like us. On the one hand, we have chances to promote our products and brands. On the other hand, it enables us to learn more about unique technologies from other areas, then absorbs and applies them into our area, offering customers better solutions."

Display, transaction, exchange, cooperation. CISMEF has been working as an essential platform tailored for SMEs around the world. It provides information and business opportunities for enterprises to look for corporations between suppliers and buyers, and technical exchanges. Meanwhile, the Fair also strongly signals China's promotion of communication and corporation between SMEs home and abroad, and proposes multilateral trade.

The International Cooperation Summit for SMEs, coupling with the fair, officially announced a considerable procurement plan for SMEs globally, valued at 826.3 billion yuan. A series of seminars have been arranged, including a ministerial-level roundtable centering on SME policies, to share experiences on how to effectively solve SMEs' difficulties.

For many exhibitors, this superb international event of SMEs will accelerate their integration into global value chains and achieve mutual benefit and common prosperity. Guangdong Jaten Robot&Automation Co. Ltd debuts their new product of Automated Guided Vehicles in the Fair. Wang Meikui, the Deputy General Manager of the company, thinks that CISMEF provides a good chance for them to promote the product. "We would like to let more people get to know our product, and it's very important," she said.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

17th CISMEF Successfully Held with Focus on Sharing Opportunities and Benefits for SMEs worldwide GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The 17th China International Small and Medium Enterprises Fair (CISMEF) is held from September 16th to 19th in Guangzhou, the capital of south China's Guangdong province. The Fair has attracted …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Byondis ESMO Late-Breaking Presentation Confirms ADC [Vic-] Trastuzumab Duocarmazine (SYD985) ...
17th CISMEF Successfully Held with Focus on Sharing Opportunities and Benefits for SMEs worldwide
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
Cosmetics Giant Shiseido Selects Panaya and Worksoft to Enhance Global S/4 HANA Deployment
Over Next Five Years, Why Revenues for Solar Farm Developers Industry Are Expected To Steadily Rise
PaaS Stocks Boom as Demand from Small Businesses Increased
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Globalization Partners Opens Nominations for PANGEO Awards, Recognizing Visionary Companies and ...
Rokbak Revealed: the New Name for Terex Trucks
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...