Tsodilo Resources Limited Announces Geotechnical Lab Results for the Preliminary Economic Assessment of Its Xaudum Iron Project in Botswana
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Tsodilo Resources Limited ("Tsodilo" or the "Company") (TSXV:TSD)(OTCQB:TSDRF)(FSE:TZO) is pleased to announce positive geotechnical lab test results for its wholly owned Xaudum Iron Project. These are the first set of geotechnical lab tests conducted on the Xaudum Iron Formation (XIF) and indicate that the XIF materials are competent and have good to moderate strength properties and will result in a positive set of geotechnical parameters to be used in the ongoing Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") of the XIF project.
Rock strength data is important in generating slope designs for safe mining and this set of lab test data will contribute to further geotechnical studies into rock mass rating for pit stability and pit wall design during the engineering stage of the PEA. The aim of conducting lab tests on these XIF samples is to measure the ranges at which the XIF will fail under tension, compression and shear on their discontinuities. To test the above-mentioned strength properties, the selected samples from XIF Geodomains were subjected to the following tests: Unconfined Compressive Strength, Brazilian Tensile Strength, and Direct Shear Strength. These tests were conducted at the Botswana International University of Science and Technology (BIUST) by the Mining and Geological Engineering department and the results can be found in Table 1.
Tsodilo's Chairman and CEO, James M. Bruchs, commented "The results were what we expected, they show that the XIF materials are all within standard mechanical rock property ranges and that there will be no geotechnical issues arising from the XIF materials and confirm that the XIF will show "normal" pit wall angles as assumed in the Company's previous resource reporting."
31 geotechnical tests were processed by BIUST, see Table 1. A summary of the completed geotechnical test works is set forth below:
18 Unconfined Compressive Strength (UCS) tests gave the following results:
- Fresh Banded Magnetite formation (MBA) has a Very Strong Rock Strength Classification with a UCS average value of 132.7 MPa. Cataclastic mode
of failure is the most prevalent in these MBA samples where the samples break irregularly at high stress without following any plane of weakness;
- Cataclastic is common in hard and brittle rocks, this mode of failure suggests that MBA banding is not necessarily a plane of weakness;
- Weathered Banded Magnetite (MBW) has a Strong Rock Strength Classification with a UCS average value of 81.3 MPa ;
- MBW tends to break along foliation suggesting that there are micro-fractures developed along foliation caused by weathering;
- Diamictite Schist Formation (DIA) has a Strong Rock Strength Classification with a UCS average value of 57.2 MPa. DIA is predominantly the main country rock in
the XIF and will make up the bulk of the pit wall materials during mining of the XIF;
- This Geodomain exhibits single shear as the dominant mode of failure which can be attributed to foliation and schistocity of this rock type that creates a plane of weakness;
- Diamictite Schist Weathered formation (DIAW) has a Medium Strong Rock Strength Classification with a UCS average value of 31.6 MPa;
- DIAW breaks easier along the schistocity foliation suggesting the weathering exacerbates the schistocity weakness planes of the rock mass;
- Calcrete Overburden (CAC) has a Strong Rock Strength Classification with a UCS average value of 80.4 MPa;
- Axial splitting is the dominant mode of fracture for this rock type.
- Table 1: Part A shows the UCS test results
8 Brazilian Tensile Strength (BTS) tests gave the following results:
