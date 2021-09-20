Tsodilo Resources Limited Announces Geotechnical Lab Results for the Preliminary Economic Assessment of Its Xaudum Iron Project in Botswana

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Tsodilo Resources Limited ("Tsodilo" or the "Company") (TSXV:TSD)(OTCQB:TSDRF)(FSE:TZO) is pleased to announce positive geotechnical lab test results for its wholly owned Xaudum Iron Project. These are …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Tsodilo Resources Limited ("Tsodilo" or the "Company") (TSXV:TSD)(OTCQB:TSDRF)(FSE:TZO) is pleased to announce positive geotechnical lab test results for its wholly owned Xaudum Iron Project. These are the first set of geotechnical lab tests conducted on the Xaudum Iron Formation (XIF) and indicate that the XIF materials are competent and have good to moderate strength properties and will result in a positive set of geotechnical parameters to be used in the ongoing Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") of the XIF project.

Rock strength data is important in generating slope designs for safe mining and this set of lab test data will contribute to further geotechnical studies into rock mass rating for pit stability and pit wall design during the engineering stage of the PEA. The aim of conducting lab tests on these XIF samples is to measure the ranges at which the XIF will fail under tension, compression and shear on their discontinuities. To test the above-mentioned strength properties, the selected samples from XIF Geodomains were subjected to the following tests: Unconfined Compressive Strength, Brazilian Tensile Strength, and Direct Shear Strength. These tests were conducted at the Botswana International University of Science and Technology (BIUST) by the Mining and Geological Engineering department and the results can be found in Table 1.