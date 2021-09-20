checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Sensirion Holding AG: Sensirion acquires machine diagnostics start-up AiSight

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
20.09.2021, 06:30  |  52   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Sensirion Holding AG / Key word(s): Takeover
Sensirion Holding AG: Sensirion acquires machine diagnostics start-up AiSight

20-Sep-2021 / 06:30 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media Release
20 September 2021, Sensirion Holding AG, 8712 Stäfa, Switzerland
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Sensirion acquires machine diagnostics start-up AiSight

Sensirion Holding AG, a leading supplier of environmental and flow sensor solutions, completes the acquisition of AiSight GmbH, an innovative supplier of scalable easy-to-use machine diagnostics solutions. AiSight, based in Berlin, Germany, develops and supplies plug-and-play solutions for the growing field of condition monitoring and predictive maintenance for industrial equipment. Based on vibration and temperature sensors as well as artificial intelligence data analysis, AiSight's technology enables manufacturing companies to reduce unplanned downtime and to optimize production process quality.

With this transaction, Sensirion continues along the innovation path of developing technologies for long-term growth, one of Sensirion's strategic focuses as presented at its capital markets day in March of this year. Through joining forces with AiSight, Sensirion achieves a step along two dimensions, firstly from components and modules to solutions and, secondly expanding its product portfolio from environmental and flow sensing to vibration sensing.

Founded in 2018, Berlin-based AiSight has nineteen employees and offers scalable and easy-to-use machine diagnostics solutions for the manufacturing industry. AiSight's products help its industrial customers to avoid unplanned downtime of machinery, optimize maintenance, and improve visibility of equipment efficiency. Combining high-performance sensing technologies with artificial intelligence data analysis, AiSight has created a high-performance and easy-to-use automated condition monitoring and predictive maintenance solution with a clear competitive advantage.

Seite 1 von 4
Sensirion Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Sensirion Holding AG: Sensirion acquires machine diagnostics start-up AiSight EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Sensirion Holding AG / Key word(s): Takeover Sensirion Holding AG: Sensirion acquires machine diagnostics start-up AiSight 20-Sep-2021 / 06:30 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The issuer is solely …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Deutsche Lufthansa AG beschließt Kapitalerhöhung in Höhe von 2,1 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Deutsche Lufthansa AG decides on EUR 2.1 billion capital increase
EQS-Adhoc: Sensirion Holding AG: Sensirion erwirbt Maschinendiagnose Start-up AiSight
EQS-Adhoc: Sensirion Holding AG: Sensirion acquires machine diagnostics start-up AiSight
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG to be listed on the SDAX as of September 20, 2021
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG notiert ab 20. September 2021 im SDAX
DGAP-News: Modern Plant-Based Foods Inc. schließt E-Commerce-Vertriebsvereinbarung mit kanadischem ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I erhält die Zustimmung der Aktionäre, beendet die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: Babbel Group AG legt Preisspanne für den geplanten Börsengang auf 24 bis 28 Euro fest
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Bericht zum zweiten Quartal und ersten Halbjahr 2021 - Umsatz und ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA gibt zum Kapitalmarkttag 2021 einen detaillierten Einblick in die forcierten ...
DGAP-News: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : coinIX investiert in XVA Blockchain GmbH aus Mainz - Gemeinsame ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : LAUNCH OF PLACING OF UP TO 370 MILLION SHARES IN PEPKOR ...
DGAP-News: Datametrex AI gibt ein Update und eine Prognose im Hinblick auf den mit einem weltweit führenden ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06:30 UhrEQS-Adhoc: Sensirion Holding AG: Sensirion erwirbt Maschinendiagnose Start-up AiSight
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
25.08.21EQS-Adhoc: Sensirion Holding AG: Halbjahresbericht 2021
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
25.08.21EQS-Adhoc: Sensirion Holding AG: Half-year report 2021
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs