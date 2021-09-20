Sensirion Holding AG: Sensirion acquires machine diagnostics start-up AiSight

Sensirion acquires machine diagnostics start-up AiSight

Sensirion Holding AG, a leading supplier of environmental and flow sensor solutions, completes the acquisition of AiSight GmbH, an innovative supplier of scalable easy-to-use machine diagnostics solutions. AiSight, based in Berlin, Germany, develops and supplies plug-and-play solutions for the growing field of condition monitoring and predictive maintenance for industrial equipment. Based on vibration and temperature sensors as well as artificial intelligence data analysis, AiSight's technology enables manufacturing companies to reduce unplanned downtime and to optimize production process quality.



With this transaction, Sensirion continues along the innovation path of developing technologies for long-term growth, one of Sensirion's strategic focuses as presented at its capital markets day in March of this year. Through joining forces with AiSight, Sensirion achieves a step along two dimensions, firstly from components and modules to solutions and, secondly expanding its product portfolio from environmental and flow sensing to vibration sensing.

Founded in 2018, Berlin-based AiSight has nineteen employees and offers scalable and easy-to-use machine diagnostics solutions for the manufacturing industry. AiSight's products help its industrial customers to avoid unplanned downtime of machinery, optimize maintenance, and improve visibility of equipment efficiency. Combining high-performance sensing technologies with artificial intelligence data analysis, AiSight has created a high-performance and easy-to-use automated condition monitoring and predictive maintenance solution with a clear competitive advantage.