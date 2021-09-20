checkAd

Qynapse Unveils Strategic Rebrand To Support Accelerated Growth And New Corporate Vision

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
20.09.2021, 07:00  |  26   |   |   

BOSTON, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qynapse Inc., a medical technology company commercializing an AI-powered neuroimaging software platform for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, unveils a full rebrand including new logo and a complete website redesign, intended to better reflect the company's strategic vision, focus and its commitment to excellence.

QYNAPSE

The company has placed patient centricity at the core of its rebranding strategy, as Qynapse is striving to offer tools and solutions that help clinicians, payers and pharma get the most out of neuroimaging, with the goal of improving measurement precision, patient outcomes and quality of life for CNS diseases.

"Before the inception of Qynapse in 2015, we envisioned a future where neuroimaging AI was widely accepted and adopted as a critical solution for both clinical routine and clinical trials. Today, major steps have been achieved towards that vision. We are excited to launch our new brand identity that better reflects the organization Qynapse has become, committed to bringing game-changing technology to serve a brighter and more accurate future of diagnosis and treatment for patients with brain disorders," said Qynapse CEO, Olivier Courrèges.

Qynapse's extensive rebranding initiative stems from some important milestones that the company has reached in the past year. Tackling new global markets such as Asia Pacific while maintaining a strong focus in Europe and North America has reinforced Qynapse's stance as a neuroscience industry leader.

Qynapse continues to pave the way towards more accurate, more reliable screening and monitoring of CNS disease in both clinical routine settings and clinical trial applications. Together, with its world-renowned team of scientific and clinical partners, Qynapse has developed one of the largest datasets of proprietary

algorithms providing over 200 measures of neurodegeneration and neuroinflammation, to rapidly, accurately and objectively analyze and interpret brain scans.

"As an industry, our thinking has evolved. AI is now a critical partner with humans to drive impactful change across the healthcare ecosystem. For healthcare providers, payers, pharma and, above all, patients, we aim to bring ground-breaking peace of mind by providing results they can trust, and our new brand identity  makes this motivation shine through. It also reflects our long-term vision, to combine imaging data together with other biomarkers and patient modalities to positively impact clinical trial outcomes and facilitate decision making across the CNS care continuum," concluded Matt Ullum, Chief Commercial Officer at Qynapse.

Visit the new Qynapse website: www.qynapse.com 

About Qynapse Inc.:

Qynapse is a medical technology company commercializing an AI-powered and proprietary neuroimaging software platform that creates the potential for earlier clinical precision on the frontlines of CNS disease.

Qynapse's flagship solution, QyScore, FDA-Cleared and CE-Marked, combines MRI scans and AI to produce rapid, actionable insights, adding the potential for more precise and objective brain scan analysis. Qynapse's predictive AI technology, QyPredict, available for research-use-only, has the potential to predict disease trajectory and improve targeted patient selection in clinical trials.

Qynapse is headquartered in France, in the US and in Canada.

ysalledechou@qynapse.com

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1628911/QYNAPSE_Logo.jpg




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Qynapse Unveils Strategic Rebrand To Support Accelerated Growth And New Corporate Vision BOSTON, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Qynapse Inc., a medical technology company commercializing an AI-powered neuroimaging software platform for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, unveils a full rebrand including new logo and a complete …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Byondis ESMO Late-Breaking Presentation Confirms ADC [Vic-] Trastuzumab Duocarmazine (SYD985) ...
17th CISMEF Successfully Held with Focus on Sharing Opportunities and Benefits for SMEs worldwide
Experts Call on World Leaders to Commit to a Global Plan of Attack on COVID at Summit
Minesto launches Dragon Class power plants for commercial scale-up
Qynapse Unveils Strategic Rebrand To Support Accelerated Growth And New Corporate Vision
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
Cosmetics Giant Shiseido Selects Panaya and Worksoft to Enhance Global S/4 HANA Deployment
Over Next Five Years, Why Revenues for Solar Farm Developers Industry Are Expected To Steadily Rise
PaaS Stocks Boom as Demand from Small Businesses Increased
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Globalization Partners Opens Nominations for PANGEO Awards, Recognizing Visionary Companies and ...
Rokbak Revealed: the New Name for Terex Trucks
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...