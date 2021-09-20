WISeKey Signs MoUs with La Linea and Gibraltar Governments to Develop a Joint 4th Industrial Revolution Center of Excellence Spearheading Innovation in the Region

Mr. Fabian Picardo, Chief Minister of Gibraltar and Mr. Juan Franco, Mayor of La Línea de la Concepción

Geneva, Gibraltar, La Linea - September 20, 2021 – WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey “) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, AI, Blockchain and IoT company, announced today the signatures of two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Mr. Fabian Picardo, Chief Minister of Gibraltar and the Mayor of La Línea de la Concepción, Mr. Juan Franco, for the development of a joint 4th Industrial Revolution Center of Excellence (LLG 4IR Center of Excellence) spearheading innovation in the region.

The 4th Industrial Revolution changes the dynamics of the technology and value creation chain, cross-border collaboration and the way companies integrate their research and technology to create value for their customers. New business and cooperation models emerge through integrating business partners and clients. The business model of the joint 4IR Center of Excellence is to assist innovative start-ups in areas such as AI, Blockchain, IoT, Satellite, IoT, Drones, Cybersecurity and Quantum to perform collective R&D activities, promote their technologies internationally, facilitate the rapid adaptation and on-boarding of 4IR-based solutions, foster stronger collaboration between the public, private and academic sectors and cooperate to ensure that the latest technological standards are made available in a safe and trusted manner.



The LLG 4IR Center of Excellence will initialize operations with the launch of WISeSAT Fossa Systems satellites at the end of the 2021 calendar year with an earth station located in La Linea. The objective of this pilot project is to enable the joint center to become a hub for IoT cybersecurity satellite deployment and communication under plans being advanced by WISeKey and Fossa Systems.

“The LLG 4IR Center of Excellence will play a pivotal role in uplifting the technical skills of the regional workforce and bringing advanced technology capabilities to realize the digital transformation of the region. The LLG 4IR Center of Excellence will also benefit from WISeKey’s operational performance to enable greater efficiencies and significant cost savings and help further strengthen their global leadership in 4iE technologies,” said Mr. Juan Franco, Mayor of La Línea.