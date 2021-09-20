DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Regulatory Approval

ENCAVIS AG to be listed on the SDAX as of September 20, 2021



20.09.2021 / 07:07

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









Corporate News





ENCAVIS to be listed on the SDAX as of September 20, 2021





Hamburg, September 20, 2021 - As of today, September 20, 2021, Hamburg-based wind and solar park operator Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003, stock exchange symbol: ECV) is listed in the SDAX, the index of the 70 largest listed small cap companies in Germany after the newly formed DAX with the 40 largest companies now listed and the MDAX reduced to 50 companies, measured by free float market capitalisation. The former Capital Stage AG was listed in the SDAX for the first time on March 24, 2014, almost exactly seven and a half years ago, following its admission to the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse AG in 2013.

Encavis AG's low risk and sustainable value-creating business model is based on a technologically stable state-of-the-art infrastructure and results in reliably and continuously rising earnings figures. Develop-ment risks are assumed by the strategic development partners - resulting, among other things, in an investment grade rating with a stable outlook for the Group. All operational wind and solar parks are centrally monitored and controlled. 95 percent of the Group's sales are secured on a long-term basis by fixed feed-in tariffs or by long-term (10 years) and also price-fixed private power purchase agreements (PPAs). Interest rate risks in the financing of the existing parks also do not exist, as all wind and solar parks have fixed interest conditions, congruent with the fixed agreed revenue periods. The continuously increasing revenue and earnings figures are characterised by stable earnings margins of around 75% EBITDA margin and around 45% EBIT margin. The stable cash inflows from the operating wind and solar parks are reflected in the dividend amounts, which have also risen continuously for more than 10 years.