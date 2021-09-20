DGAP-News ENCAVIS AG to be listed on the SDAX as of September 20, 2021
Encavis AG's low risk and sustainable value-creating business model is based on a technologically stable state-of-the-art infrastructure and results in reliably and continuously rising earnings figures. Develop-ment risks are assumed by the strategic development partners - resulting, among other things, in an investment grade rating with a stable outlook for the Group. All operational wind and solar parks are centrally monitored and controlled. 95 percent of the Group's sales are secured on a long-term basis by fixed feed-in tariffs or by long-term (10 years) and also price-fixed private power purchase agreements (PPAs). Interest rate risks in the financing of the existing parks also do not exist, as all wind and solar parks have fixed interest conditions, congruent with the fixed agreed revenue periods. The continuously increasing revenue and earnings figures are characterised by stable earnings margins of around 75% EBITDA margin and around 45% EBIT margin. The stable cash inflows from the operating wind and solar parks are reflected in the dividend amounts, which have also risen continuously for more than 10 years.
