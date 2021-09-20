BAWAG Targets EPS Over EUR 7.25, Dividend Over EUR 4 in Medium Term Autor: PLX AI | 20.09.2021, 07:04 | 26 | 0 | 0 20.09.2021, 07:04 | (PLX AI) – BAWAG targets EPS over EUR 7.25 and dividend over EUR 4 in medium term, the company said. Dividend for 2021 is expected to be EUR 2.60, with EPS over EUR 5Also targets group RoTCE >17% and CIR of EUR 750 millionIntroduces 2025 ESG … (PLX AI) – BAWAG targets EPS over EUR 7.25 and dividend over EUR 4 in medium term, the company said. Dividend for 2021 is expected to be EUR 2.60, with EPS over EUR 5Also targets group RoTCE >17% and CIR of EUR 750 millionIntroduces 2025 ESG … (PLX AI) – BAWAG targets EPS over EUR 7.25 and dividend over EUR 4 in medium term, the company said.

Dividend for 2021 is expected to be EUR 2.60, with EPS over EUR 5

Also targets group RoTCE >17% and CIR of EUR 750 million

Introduces 2025 ESG Targets: >50% reduction of own scope 1 & 2 emissions, annual new business green lending > EUR 1.6 billion and female gender quota of 33% for both Supervisory Board and Senior Leadership Team

Plans share buyback in 2022

Says increase in earnings and overall profitability will be driven by core revenue growth, continued efficiency measures, and normalized risk and regulatory costs



