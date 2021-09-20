Knowit Shares Could More Than Double, Handelsbanken Says Autor: PLX AI | 20.09.2021, 07:15 | 21 | 0 | 0 20.09.2021, 07:15 | (PLX AI) – Knowit shares have the potential to more than double, Handelsbanken analysts said, raising their price target for the stock to SEK 800. Knowit last traded at SEK 334.50Knowit is likely to deliver an average annual EPS growth of 15-20% … (PLX AI) – Knowit shares have the potential to more than double, Handelsbanken analysts said, raising their price target for the stock to SEK 800. Knowit last traded at SEK 334.50Knowit is likely to deliver an average annual EPS growth of 15-20% … (PLX AI) – Knowit shares have the potential to more than double, Handelsbanken analysts said, raising their price target for the stock to SEK 800.

Knowit last traded at SEK 334.50

Knowit is likely to deliver an average annual EPS growth of 15-20% over the next 5 years, Handelsbanken estimates

The multiples Knowit shares trade at should rise by 30-40% over the next 5 years as the market realizes the company's potential: Handelsbanken



