Knowit Shares Could More Than Double, Handelsbanken Says

Autor: PLX AI
20.09.2021, 07:15  |  21   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Knowit shares have the potential to more than double, Handelsbanken analysts said, raising their price target for the stock to SEK 800. Knowit last traded at SEK 334.50

  • (PLX AI) – Knowit shares have the potential to more than double, Handelsbanken analysts said, raising their price target for the stock to SEK 800.
  • Knowit last traded at SEK 334.50
  • Knowit is likely to deliver an average annual EPS growth of 15-20% over the next 5 years, Handelsbanken estimates
  • The multiples Knowit shares trade at should rise by 30-40% over the next 5 years as the market realizes the company's potential: Handelsbanken
