Theradiag Announces Its Results for the First Half of 2021

In thousands of euros H1 2021 H1 2020 % change Revenue 5,482 4,871 +12.5 % of which: Theranostics 2,766 2,410 +14.7 % of which: IVD 2,716 2,461 +10.4 % Operating income/(loss) (178) (423) +57.9 % Income/(loss) before tax and non-recurring items (206) (358) +42.4 % Net income/(loss) before non-recurring items (23) (146) +84.3 % Non-recurring items (68) (83) +18.0% Net income/(loss) (92) (229) +59.8%

Bertrand de Castelnau, CEO of Theradiag, commented: “Over the last year we have been reaping the fruit of the efforts undertaken on controlling our operating costs and on our marketing strategy. Indeed, the effectiveness of our strategic refocus is demonstrated by the considerable improvement in all our financial indicators in the first half despite an economic and public health context that remains uncertain. On the basis of buoyant activity for our innovative solutions and a healthier cost structure, we are intending to accelerate Theradiag’s development by implementing a strategic plan that is in keeping with our growth ambitions on our target markets. Biotherapy monitoring is a vast global market, and the coming semesters look promising for Theradiag”.