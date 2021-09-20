BIOCORP Upcoming Investor Meetings
Regulatory News:
BIOCORP (Paris:ALCOR) (FR0012788065 – ALCOR / Eligible PEA PME), a French company specialized in the design, development, and manufacturing of innovative medical devices, announces its participation in the following events:
- SFAF Meeting – September 27, 2021 – 8:30 am– Paris
- Investor Access Event – September 27-28, 2021 - Paris
On these occasions, the Company’s management will highlight the financial results for the 1st half of 2021, the acceleration of the partnership strategy and the growth opportunities for its entire range of connected medical devices.
ABOUT BIOCORP
Recognized for its expertise in the development and manufacture of medical devices and delivery systems, BIOCORP has today acquired a leading position in the connected medical device market thanks to Mallya. This smart sensor for insulin injection pens allows reliable monitoring of injected doses and thus offers better compliance in the treatment of patients with diabetes. Available for sale from 2020, Mallya spearheads BIOCORP's product portfolio of innovative connected solutions. The company has 70 employees. BIOCORP is listed on Euronext since July 2015 (FR0012788065 – ALCOR). For more information, please visit www.biocorpsys.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210919005006/en/
