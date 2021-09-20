Regulatory News:

BIOCORP (Paris:ALCOR) (FR0012788065 – ALCOR / Eligible PEA PME), a French company specialized in the design, development, and manufacturing of innovative medical devices, announces its participation in the following events:

SFAF Meeting – September 27, 2021 – 8:30 am– Paris

Investor Access Event – September 27-28, 2021 - Paris

On these occasions, the Company’s management will highlight the financial results for the 1st half of 2021, the acceleration of the partnership strategy and the growth opportunities for its entire range of connected medical devices.