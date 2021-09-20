checkAd

Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for Two Investors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.09.2021, 07:30  |  19   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Mauna Kea Technologies (Paris:MKEA) (OTCQX:MKEAY) (FR0010609263, MKEA), inventor of Cellvizio, the multidisciplinary probe and needle-based confocal laser endomicroscopy (pCLE and nCLE) platform, today announced a share capital increase reserved for certain categories of investors, for an aggregate amount (including issue premium) of approximately €12.5 million.

Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JJDC, Inc. (JJDC), one of the Company’s existing shareholders, and a leading US-based healthcare fund, Armistice Capital Master Fund Ltd, have committed to an aggregate subscription of 2,272,709 units (the “Units”), with each Unit consisting of five (5) ordinary shares and two (2) warrants, each warrant providing the right to purchase one (1) ordinary share (each a “Warrant”), in a share capital increase reserved to specified categories of investors, as described below. These commitments are subject to certain customary closing conditions for investments of this nature.

“We are proud to announce the execution of equity subscription agreements with these reputable healthcare investors,” said Robert L. Gershon, Chief Executive Officer of Mauna Kea Technologies. “These investments provide capital that will help us execute our strategic growth initiatives, including the expansion of our Cellvizio real-time in vivo cellular imaging platform, and our goal of improving patient care in the years to come.”

The gross proceeds from the subscription of the Units, before deducting placement agent fees and offering expenses, are expected to be approximately €12.5 million. The Company intends to use the net proceeds, approximately €11.5 million, from this offering to fund the development of the Cellvizio platform, pursue clinical studies and intensify commercial and marketing efforts in the United States, as well as for general working capital and corporate purposes. The Company estimates that the net proceeds of the capital increase (€11.5 million), as well as any additional drawings on the equity line that the company has with Kepler Cheuvreux, as the case may be, will enable it to finance its activities and strategy until the end of the third quarter of 2022.

Seite 1 von 7
MAUNA KEA TECHNOLOGIES (O) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for Two Investors Regulatory News: Mauna Kea Technologies (Paris:MKEA) (OTCQX:MKEAY) (FR0010609263, MKEA), inventor of Cellvizio, the multidisciplinary probe and needle-based confocal laser endomicroscopy (pCLE and nCLE) platform, today announced a share capital …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Seagen and Genmab Present Interim Results From the innovaTV 205 Study for Tisotumab Vedotin ...
Merck’s KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy Reduced Risk of Death by 27% Versus ...
Verastem Oncology Announces Updated Investigator-Sponsored Phase 1/2 FRAME Study Data of VS-6766 ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Theradiag Announces Its Results for the First Half of 2021
BIOCORP: Upcoming Investor Meetings
Hoffmann Green Announces Its 2021 Half-year Results
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Wejo and Palantir Make Headway in Revolutionizing Mobility Through Data
Ginkgo Bioworks to Go Public with Over $1.6 Billion in Proceeds
More Advice. On the Go. Regions Next Step Financial Wellness Podcasts Now Available
Bruce Patterson, M.D., Director Candidate for CytoDyn Board, Presents at International COVID Summit
IronNet Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:30 UhrMauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the Lung Cancer Initiative at Johnson & Johnson
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.08.21Mauna Kea Technologies Receives U.S. FDA 510(k) Clearance of its Next-Generation Cellvizio Platform Combined with a Fluorescent Contrast Agent
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten