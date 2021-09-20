OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients in Secondary Resistance to Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors At the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress 2021
OSE Immunotherapeutics reminds the presentation on positive data of Tedopi in non-small cell lung cancer today at 13:30 CEST
NANTES, France, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OSE Immunotherapeutics (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnémo: OSE) announces the presentation of Phase 3 clinical results of Tedopi today at
13:30 CEST in a late-breaking oral presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress.
Following the publication of the abstract on the ESMO website, Pr. Benjamin Besse, Director of Clinical Research at Gustave Roussy (Villejuif, France) and Principal Investigator, will feature the positive results of the Phase 3 clinical trial with Tedopi (Atalante 1) in non-small cell lung cancer patients after failure to immune checkpoint inhibitor (PD-1/PD-L1) in a late-breaking oral presentation.
The abstract is available on the ESMO website : https://tinyurl.com/42y4rrt6
Details of the presentation
Proffered Paper session – NSCLC, Metastatic 2
“Activity of OSE-2101 in HLA-A2+ non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients after failure to immune checkpoint inhibitors (IO): Final results of Phase 3 Atalante-1 randomised trial”
|Presentation number:
|LBA47
|Speaker:
|Benjamin Besse (Villejuif, France)
|Date:
|Monday, September 20th
|Lecture time:
|13:30 – 13:40 CEST
|Location:
|Channel 4
ABOUT OSE Immunotherapeutics
OSE Immunotherapeutics is an integrated biotechnology company focused on developing and partnering therapies to control the immune system for immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company’s immunology research and development platform is focused on three areas: T-cell-based vaccination, Immuno-Oncology (focus on myeloid targets), Auto-immunity & Inflammation. Its balanced first-in-class clinical and preclinical portfolio has a diversified risk profile:
Vaccine platform
-
Tedopi (innovative combination of neoepitopes): the company’s most advanced product; positive final results of the Phase 3 trial (Atalante 1) in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
patients post-ICI failure.
In Phase 2 in pancreatic cancer (TEDOPaM), sponsor GERCOR.
In Phase 2 in ovary cancer, in combination with pembrolizumab (TEDOVA), sponsor ARCAGY-GINECO.
In Phase 2 in non-small cell lung cancer in combination with nivolumab, sponsor Italian foundation FoRT.
-
CoVepiT: a prophylactic second-generation vaccine against COVID-19, developed using SARS-CoV-2 optimized epitopes against multi variants. Positive preclinical and human ex vivo
results. Voluntary and temporary Phase 1 enrollment suspension on-going (July 2021).
