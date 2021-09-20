OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients in Secondary Resistance to Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors At the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress 2021

OSE Immunotherapeutics reminds the presentation on positive data of Tedopi in non-small cell lung cancer today at 13:30 CEST

NANTES, France, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OSE Immunotherapeutics (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnémo: OSE) announces the presentation of Phase 3 clinical results of Tedopi today at 13:30 CEST in a late-breaking oral presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress.



Following the publication of the abstract on the ESMO website, Pr. Benjamin Besse, Director of Clinical Research at Gustave Roussy (Villejuif, France) and Principal Investigator, will feature the positive results of the Phase 3 clinical trial with Tedopi (Atalante 1) in non-small cell lung cancer patients after failure to immune checkpoint inhibitor (PD-1/PD-L1) in a late-breaking oral presentation.