20 September 2021 – Following the budget announcement by the Victorian State government on 18th May, today Alstom signed a €300m contract with Victoria’s Department of Transport (DoT) to locally supply 25 six-car X’trapolis trains for Melbourne’s suburban rail network.

The contract follows an extensive two-year interactive design process with the DoT to design and engineer a rolling stock solution specifically compatible with Melbourne’s unique existing rail infrastructure. This new generation X’trapolis will deliver a much-needed network capacity increase without the need for major, costly infrastructure and power supply upgrades. The new trains, in line with Alstom’s strategy to deliver greener and more sustainable mobility, will be more accessible, reliable and energy efficient.

Built in Victoria, the commitment to deliver the trains with at least 60% local content will provide a vital boost to the state’s advanced rolling stock manufacturing industry, securing the future of Alstom’s Ballarat manufacturing facility, and pave the way for new, long-term employment opportunities in the rail industry, including multiple trainee and apprenticeship positions.

Alstom’s Managing Director, Australia and New Zealand, Mark Coxon said: “Alstom is delighted to continue its long-term partnership with the Victorian Government and the local supply chain that will ensure we continue to build trains for Victoria, in Victoria. Following the successful delivery of Melbourne’s most reliable trains from our facility in Ballarat over the past 20 years, we look forward to working with the State and all of our local partners to deliver the next generation of X’trapolis trains, creating a new icon for railway passengers across Melbourne and the State of Victoria.”

The new generation of X’trapolis trains capitalises on key elements of the existing X’trapolis trains, which enabled it to become the most reliable fleet on the Melbourne network. The proposed new design enhances the existing elements with the latest service-proven technologies. The new train’s capacity will exceed 1,240 passengers and will be built to the latest International and Australian Standards, with an increased focus on accessibility and efficiency.