Cofinimmo Buy 3 Nursing Home Projects in Spain with EUR 34 Million Investment Budget

(PLX AI) – Cofinimmo continues its expansion in Spain with the construction of three new nursing and care homes.

Cofinimmo signed agreements relating to the future acquisition of three nursing and care homes being or to be developed in Spain

The investment budget for the three projects amounts to approximately EUR 34 million

The investment budget for the three projects amounts to approximately EUR 34 million

All the sites are pre-let to the Amavir group, a leading operator in Spain



Cofinimmo Aktie





