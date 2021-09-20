Cofinimmo Buy 3 Nursing Home Projects in Spain with EUR 34 Million Investment Budget
- (PLX AI) – Cofinimmo continues its expansion in Spain with the construction of three new nursing and care homes.
- Cofinimmo signed agreements relating to the future acquisition of three nursing and care homes being or to be developed in Spain
- The investment budget for the three projects amounts to approximately EUR 34 million
- All the sites are pre-let to the Amavir group, a leading operator in Spain
