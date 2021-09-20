checkAd

DGAP-News: Vita 34 AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Vita 34 AG launches voluntary public exchange offer for PBKM shares

20.09.2021 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS

Vita 34 AG launches voluntary public exchange offer for PBKM shares

  • Vita 34 published prospectus for voluntary public exchange offer for shares in Polski Bank Komórek Macierzystych S.A. ("PBKM").
  • As of today, shareholders of PBKM can tender their PBKM shares for shares in Vita 34 at an exchange ratio of 1.3 new Vita 34 shares in exchange for one (1) share of PBKM.


Leipzig/Warsaw, 20 September 2021 - Following the approval of the securities prospectus by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht) and the notification of the prospectus to the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (Komisja Nadzoru Finansowego), Vita 34 AG ("Vita 34", ISIN: DE000A0BL849; WKN: A0BL84), Leipzig, announces the start of the acceptance period for the voluntary exchange offer ("Exchange Offer") for all outstanding shares in Polski Bank Komórek Macierzystych S.A., Warsaw ("PBKM", ISIN: PLPBKM000012; WKN: A2AJKP). As previously announced, Vita 34 is offering 1.3 new Vita 34 shares in exchange for each PBKM share. The Exchange Offer is, inter alia, subject to a minimum acceptance threshold of 95%. The detailed terms and conditions of the Exchange Offer can be found in the prospectus, which was published today on the internet at: https://www.vita34.de/en/ (by navigating to ( "Investor Relations" ( "Share" ( "Exchange Offer PBKM").

The acceptance period starts today, 20 September 2021, and is expected to end on 18 October 2021 at 24:00 CEST.

Vita 34's and PBKM's management boards are supportive of the business combination of the two companies on the basis of the accretive long-term value creation potential for both shareholder groups. Several PBKM shareholders already entered into binding commitments to contribute an aggregate of 6,363,170 PBKM shares in exchange for new Vita 34 shares (equivalent to approximately 68.14% of PBKM's current share capital). These shareholders include (inter alia) AOC Health GmbH, Jakub Baran, President of the PBKM Management Board, and Tomasz Baran, Vice President of the PBKM Management Board.

