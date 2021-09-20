checkAd

NB Private Equity 30% NAV Total Return in Eight Months to August 2021

NBPE Announces 30% NAV Total Return in Eight Months to August 2021

20 September 2021

Record level of realisations and continued excellent performance across the portfolio drives 30% Net Asset Value Total Return in 2021

NB Private Equity (NBPE), the $1.3bn listed private equity investment company managed by Neuberger Berman, today releases its 31 August 2021 monthly NAV update and the 2021 Interim Financial Report.

Key highlights and commentary are below and the complete report can be found on the Company’s website – www.nbprivateequitypartners.com

Highlights (at 31 August 2021)

  • NAV per share of $28.36 (£20.61) - a 29.7% total return in 2021
  • Record level of realisations announced - $300 million in total expected proceeds
  • 10 full and partial realisations at an aggregate 75% uplift to carrying value at 31 December 2020 and a 3.3x multiple of cost
  • Strong operating performance – weighted average LTM company Revenue growth of 17.7% and LTM EBITDA growth of 15.6%
  • Investing for future growth - $40m invested into four companies and a further $63 million committed to three additional new companies
  • Robust liquidity - $354 million of cash and undrawn credit line available
  • $0.72 of dividends paid in the eight months, delivering 3.2% annualised yield

At 31 August 2021* YTD 1 year 3 years 5 years 10 years
NAV TR 29.7% 58.6% 75.0% 127.4% 253.0%
Share price TR 45.1% 85.8% 61.8% 148.7% 390.3%

*Reflects cumulative returns over the time periods shown and are not annualised.

Commenting on the results, Peter von Lehe, Head of Investment Solutions and Strategy, Managing Director, Neuberger Berman said: “During the first six months, NBPE’s portfolio has continued to build on its strong performance in 2020, with the direct equity investments generating attractive returns. Performance was predominantly driven by realisation activity and third-party financing, with $300 million of realisations announced primarily from 10 full or partial exits and strong uplifts across a number of investments.”

