Copperstone Resources scales up the Viscaria Project

Kiruna September 20, 2021



Based on the progress from ongoing core drillings as well as the overall momentum in the copper market, Copperstone Resources AB (publ) today has revised and enlarged the total resource and production ambition for the reopening of the Viscaria copper mine in Kiruna, Sweden. The company is now, in feasibility stage, modelling for increased yearly milled run-rate production to 3 Mton compared to earlier assumptions of 2 Mton. The estimated annual net profit after ramp-up is therefore assessed to increase from 400 MSEK to approx. 850 MSEK. The total capital expenditure (“Capex”) is estimated to increase from 1,500 MSEK to some 3,000-4,000 MSEK. The re-opening of Viscaria is subject to the successful conversion of mineral resources into reserves, an environmental permit approval and funding. The ambition is to submit the application to Land and Environment Court has therefore been determined to the first quarter of 2022.

“It is very gratifying that we gradually are making progress in the restart of Viscaria mine and that the team efforts and the promising market conditions have enabled a better and more sizeable project than we previously estimated. Moreover, our growing team of experts constantly finds new solutions that gives a more optimized and sustainable production", comments CEO Anna Tyni.

The Copperstone Board´s overall contemplation of an enlarged Viscaria operation is based on solid indications of increased mineral resources in the ongoing exploration activities as well as the favourable copper market, with prospects of long-term imbalance of supply and demand. A pre-requisite for a larger mine in operation is continued exploration success, and the company’s ability to convert inferred and indicated mineral resources into higher categories and in that way secure the life-of-mine.

Revised and enlarged mining operation