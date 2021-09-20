Copperstone’s Nominating Committee proposes changes to the composition of the Board

“We are extremely positive that Markus Petäjäniemi has been proposed by the Nomination Committee and has accepted a seat on the board as deputy Chairman. He has been a member of LKAB's Group Management for over 10 years and has served on the boards of several leading subsidiaries within LKAB. We thus gain access to additional heavy industry experience on the board with an emphasis on logistics, innovation and sustainability", says Jörgen Olsson, Chairman of the Board.

The Nomination Committee for Copperstone Resources AB ( publ ) has informed the company that it is proposing changes to the company's board composition , and that an Extraordinary General Meeting will be held on October 14, 2021. Markus Petäjäniemi is proposed by the Nomination Committee to be elected as a new Board member and deputy Chairman of the Board.

The Nomination Committee har been constituted in accordance with the Nomination Committee's instructions from the 2021 Annual General Meeting and consists of Håkan Eriksson (appointed by JOHECO AB), Håkan Roos (appointed by RoosGruppen AB) and Michael Mattsson (representing own holding).

The Extraordinary General Meeting will be held on 14 October 2021. If elected, Markus Petäjäniemi will enter his board position on November 1, 2021. Notice and complete proposals for the Extraordinary General Meeting will be published and be available on the company's website, www.copperstone.se.

About Markus Petäjäniemi

Markus Petäjäniemi was born in 1959 and has over 15 years of experience from various management positions within LKAB and was a member of the group management of LKAB until March 2021. His most recent managerial role within LKAB was as Senior Vice President Market & Technology and was thus responsible for sales and marketing of LKAB iron ore products and R&D, with a focus on development and innovation to create LKABS 'future sustainable energy and production systems after 2030. He has also been chairman of the board of LKAB Malmtrafik AB and LKAB Norge AS, both owned 100% by LKAB and a board member of Hybrit Development AB and MEFOR.

For more information, please contact Jörgen Olsson, Chairman of the Board , info@copperstone.se or visit Copperstones website www.copperstone.se.

This information is information that Copperstone Resources AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was delivered by the above-mentioned contact for publishing September 20, 2021 at 08.05 CET.

ABOUT COPPERSTONE

Copperstone Resources AB is a company now scaling up to become a modern and responsibly producing mining company through the reopening of the Viscaria mine in Kiruna, Sweden. The deposit’s high copper grade assessed mineral resources, geographical location and growing team of experts provides good opportunities to become a key supplier of quality and responsibly produced copper – a metal that plays a critical role in Sweden’s and Europe’s climate change towards an electrified society. In addition to the Viscaria mine, Copperstone holds a number of other exploitation concessions and exploration permits in Arvidsjaur (Eva, Svartliden, Granliden) and Smedjebacken (Tvistbogruvan), all in Sweden. The company’s shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker COPP B). Augment Partners is the company’s Certified Adviser, info@augment.se, +46 8 604 22 55.

Attachment