checkAd

DGAP-News TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: TTL - Subscription period for capital increase starts today

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
20.09.2021, 08:15  |  63   |   |   

DGAP-News: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: TTL - Subscription period for capital increase starts today

20.09.2021 / 08:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN.

Munich, 20.09.2021

TTL - Subscription period for capital increase starts today

  • Cash capital increase from Authorised Capital with subscription rights:
    Issue of up to 3,512,500 New Shares
  • Subscription price: EUR 2.25 per New Share at a subscription ratio of 6 : 1
  • Subscription period: 20.09.2021 (00:00 h) - 04.10.2021 (12:00 h)
  • Application of funds: Expansion and strengthening of the investment portfolio

TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG ("TTL", "TTL AG") (ISIN DE0007501009) starts today with the subscription period for its capital increase with subscription rights announced on 15 September 2021 by ad hoc release.

The share capital is to be increased by up to 3,512,500 EUR from 21,075,000 EUR to up to 24,587,500 EUR by issuing up to 3,512,500 new no-par value bearer shares ("New Shares") in a cash capital increase from Authorised Capital. Existing shareholders may subscribe for New Shares at the subscription price of 2.25 Euro per share by exercising their subscription rights at a subscription ratio of 6:1. The subscription period, which started today, runs until 4 October 2021 (12 noon). The New Shares are fully entitled to dividends as of 1 January 2021.

"TTL took an important step towards future growth in the first half of 2021 by increasing its stake in Montano Real Estate GmbH to 50 percent. On this basis, we want to continue our course and expand our portfolio with further yield-strong investments," says Theo Reichert, CEO of TTL AG. "The company has made the decision to carry out a capital increase with subscription rights enabling TTL shareholders to participate in TTL's further growth," explains Reichert additionally.

Seite 1 von 4
TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: TTL - AG : Wo liegt hier der faire Wert ?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: TTL - Subscription period for capital increase starts today DGAP-News: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: TTL - Subscription period for capital increase starts today 20.09.2021 / 08:15 The issuer is solely responsible for the content …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQS-Adhoc: Sensirion Holding AG: Sensirion erwirbt Maschinendiagnose Start-up AiSight
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Deutsche Lufthansa AG beschließt Kapitalerhöhung in Höhe von 2,1 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Deutsche Lufthansa AG decides on EUR 2.1 billion capital increase
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG to be listed on the SDAX as of September 20, 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Sensirion Holding AG: Sensirion acquires machine diagnostics start-up AiSight
DGAP-News: Vita 34 AG launches voluntary public exchange offer for PBKM shares
DGAP-News: Modern Plant-Based Foods Inc. schließt E-Commerce-Vertriebsvereinbarung mit kanadischem ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG notiert ab 20. September 2021 im SDAX
DGAP-News: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: TTL - Subscription period for capital increase starts today
DGAP-News: Vita 34 AG startet freiwilliges öffentliches Umtauschangebot für PBKM-Aktien
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I erhält die Zustimmung der Aktionäre, beendet die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: Babbel Group AG legt Preisspanne für den geplanten Börsengang auf 24 bis 28 Euro fest
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Bericht zum zweiten Quartal und ersten Halbjahr 2021 - Umsatz und ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA gibt zum Kapitalmarkttag 2021 einen detaillierten Einblick in die forcierten ...
DGAP-News: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : coinIX investiert in XVA Blockchain GmbH aus Mainz - Gemeinsame ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : LAUNCH OF PLACING OF UP TO 370 MILLION SHARES IN PEPKOR ...
DGAP-News: Datametrex AI gibt ein Update und eine Prognose im Hinblick auf den mit einem weltweit führenden ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:15 UhrDGAP-News: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: TTL - Bezugsfrist der Kapitalerhöhung startet heute
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG holt sich frisches Geld
4investors | Kommentare
15.09.21DGAP-Adhoc: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG resolves capital increase
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
15.09.21DGAP-Adhoc: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG beschließt Kapitalerhöhung
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs