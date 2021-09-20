TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: TTL - Subscription period for capital increase starts today

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN.

Munich, 20.09.2021

TTL - Subscription period for capital increase starts today

Cash capital increase from Authorised Capital with subscription rights:

Issue of up to 3,512,500 New Shares

Issue of up to 3,512,500 New Shares Subscription price: EUR 2.25 per New Share at a subscription ratio of 6 : 1

Subscription period: 20.09.2021 (00:00 h) - 04.10.2021 (12:00 h)

Application of funds: Expansion and strengthening of the investment portfolio

TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG ("TTL", "TTL AG") (ISIN DE0007501009) starts today with the subscription period for its capital increase with subscription rights announced on 15 September 2021 by ad hoc release.

The share capital is to be increased by up to 3,512,500 EUR from 21,075,000 EUR to up to 24,587,500 EUR by issuing up to 3,512,500 new no-par value bearer shares ("New Shares") in a cash capital increase from Authorised Capital. Existing shareholders may subscribe for New Shares at the subscription price of 2.25 Euro per share by exercising their subscription rights at a subscription ratio of 6:1. The subscription period, which started today, runs until 4 October 2021 (12 noon). The New Shares are fully entitled to dividends as of 1 January 2021.

"TTL took an important step towards future growth in the first half of 2021 by increasing its stake in Montano Real Estate GmbH to 50 percent. On this basis, we want to continue our course and expand our portfolio with further yield-strong investments," says Theo Reichert, CEO of TTL AG. "The company has made the decision to carry out a capital increase with subscription rights enabling TTL shareholders to participate in TTL's further growth," explains Reichert additionally.