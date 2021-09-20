checkAd

Capgemini Press Release// Capgemini and McDonald’s extend strategic provider agreement to develop, deploy and maintain McDonald’s digital and restaurant technology

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.09.2021, 08:30  |  34   |   |   

Press contact:
Sam Connatty
Tel.: +44 (0) 370 904 3601
Email: sam.connatty@capgemini.com

Capgemini and McDonald’s extend strategic provider agreement to develop, deploy and maintain McDonald’s digital and restaurant technology

PARIS and CHICAGO, September 20, 2021 – Capgemini today announced that it has signed a multi-year extension to its IT strategic provider agreement with McDonald’s Corporation. Through this agreement, Capgemini will continue to develop, deploy, and maintain certain digital, e-commerce, and restaurant technology solutions that power consumer engagement across channels such as kiosk, Point of Sale (POS), web, global mobile application, drive thru and home delivery.

“McDonald’s has successfully undergone a rapid modernization of its platforms, digital channels and restaurant technology in the past four years in support of its strategic initiative, Accelerating the Arches,” said Aiman Ezzat, Chief Executive Officer, Capgemini Group. “This extension of our strategic relationship marks an important milestone in the transformation journey of McDonald's that dates back nearly 15 years. We are inspired by McDonald’s mission of making delicious, feel-good moments easy for everyone and look forward to continuing our support of its customers-first vision for growth.”

“As a strategic provider, Capgemini plays a key role in everything we do when it comes to technology. Together, we have achieved greater speed, agility and scalability in how we develop and deploy digital technologies to better serve our customers through greater convenience and personalization,” said Daniel Henry, Executive Vice President, Global Chief Information Officer, McDonald’s Corporation. “As we look ahead, we are doubling down on the three Ds—Delivery, Digital and Drive Thru—with the goal of making our customer experiences faster and easier no matter how food is ordered or obtained in over 110 countries. Capgemini’s global strategic talent, market-leading capabilities and commitment to our shared values have been instrumental in McDonald’s digital transformation journey.”

“It’s impressive to see McDonald’s further solidify its top position in the industry given its investments in modernizing its technology platforms, channels and restaurants. The recent launch of its loyalty program, MyMcDonald’s Rewards, is yet another example of the personal touches and conveniences at the heart of its customer experiences,” said Ted Levine, Head of Consumer Products, Retail, Distribution and Services, for Capgemini in the Americas. “Our Capgemini teams around the world take great pride in powering game-changing programs like this as well as the modernization of McDonald’s architecture and platforms. Together, we have transformed our joint ways of working shifting to more agile, product-centric development and creating a culture where top tech talent wants to work for McDonald’s and Capgemini. We look forward to our continuing relationship, committed to business outcomes that better serve customers, crews and communities.”

About Capgemini
Capgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided everyday by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of 290,000 team members in nearly 50 countries. With its strong 50 year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fuelled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2020 global revenues of €16 billion.
Get The Future You Want | www.capgemini.com

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Capgemini Press Release// Capgemini and McDonald’s extend strategic provider agreement to develop, deploy and maintain McDonald’s digital and restaurant technology Press contact: Sam ConnattyTel.: +44 (0) 370 904 3601Email: sam.connatty@capgemini.com Capgemini and McDonald’s extend strategic provider agreement to develop, deploy and maintain McDonald’s digital and restaurant technology PARIS and CHICAGO, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ESMO late-breaking data show Libtayo (cemiplimab) and chemotherapy first-line treatment combination ...
Genmab and Seagen Present Interim Results From the innovaTV 205 Study for Tisotumab Vedotin ...
Novartis presents new Kisqali data showing longest median overall survival ever reported in ...
Junshi Biosciences Announces Expansion of Emergency Use Authorization for Etesevimab and ...
HUTCHMED Initiates a Japan Bridging Study to Support Surufatinib Registration for Advanced ...
Laredo Petroleum Announces Expansion of Oil-Weighted Western Glasscock Leasehold
Sorrento Announces an Independent Real-World Study That Reports Superior Sensitivity Results in ...
WISeKey Signs MoUs with La Linea and Gibraltar Governments to Develop a Joint 4th Industrial ...
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Santhera Secures CHF 45 Million in Funding and Announces Preliminary First Half-Year 2021 Financial ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
CHMP Recommends VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for Approval in the European Union as a Treatment ...
Todos Medical Now Accepting Cryptocurrency for the Purchase of Tollovid and Tollovid Daily Through ...
Allarity Therapeutics Presents Dovitinib Survival Data from DRP Screened RCC Patients at ESMO 2021 ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Valneva Completes Recruitment of Elderly Participants in Phase 3 Trial of its Inactivated COVID-19 ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
CHMP Recommends VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for Approval in the European Union as a Treatment ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...