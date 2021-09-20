Artefact’s main shareholders and Ardian Expansion sign a securities purchase agreement regarding the transfer of a controlling block in Artefact followed by the launching of a mandatory simplified cash tender offer

Paris, September 20, 2021 – Artefact (FR0000079683 – ALATF – eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plans), an expert in data transformation and data & digital marketing for major brands, announces, following the entry into exclusive negotiations announced on July 26, 2021, the signing on September 17, 2021 by its main shareholders, including Mr. François de la Villardière, Chairman of the Board of Directors, the co-founders and co-CEOs of Artefact, Mr. Vincent Luciani and Mr. Guillaume de Roquemaurel, as well as certain reference shareholders, including Fonds Nobel, Financière Arbevel, Truffle Capital and Otus, several managers and minority shareholders of Artefact, and Ardian Expansion, of a securities purchase agreement (the “SPA”) relating to the transfer of a controlling block in Artefact representing approximately 52% of the share capital and of the voting rights of Artefact (the “Controlling Block”), for a price of 7.8 euros per ordinary share (subject to customary adjustments at the date of completion of the transfer of the Controlling Block, notably in the event of dividend distributions, it being specified that the co-founders and co-CEOs of Artefact have undertaken to use their best efforts to ensure that Artefact does not carry out any transactions that would result in such adjustments).

Pursuant to the SPA, certain selling shareholders will also transfer to Ardian Expansion 20,000 share purchase options (bons de souscriptions d’actions) representing all of the share purchase options issued by Artefact (the “SPO”), for a price of 1,190 euros per SPO.

The signing of the SPA follows the completion by Artefact of its works council (comité social et économique) information and consultation procedure which unanimously gave a favourable opinion on September 7, 2021.

The transfer of the Controlling Block and the SPO was subject to the approval of the German and Austrian competition authorities. These conditions were satisfied prior to the signing of the SPA and the transfer of the Controlling Block is expected to complete by the end of September 2021.

Following the completion of the acquisition of the Controlling Block and the SPO, Ardian Expansion will file a mandatory simplified cash tender offer for the remaining share capital of Artefact at the same price of 7.8 euros per ordinary share (the “Offer”).