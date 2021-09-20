Spie Sees Higher Organic Growth in Coming Years; ESG Activities 50% of Revenue in 2025 Autor: PLX AI | 20.09.2021, 08:39 | 27 | 0 | 0 20.09.2021, 08:39 | (PLX AI) – Spie holds 2021 Investor Day with focus on ESG.Spie says taxonomy-aligned activities to account for c.50% of revenue in 2025 vs. 41% in 2020Spie expects its organic growth to increase compared to historical levels in the coming yearsSays … (PLX AI) – Spie holds 2021 Investor Day with focus on ESG.Spie says taxonomy-aligned activities to account for c.50% of revenue in 2025 vs. 41% in 2020Spie expects its organic growth to increase compared to historical levels in the coming yearsSays … (PLX AI) – Spie holds 2021 Investor Day with focus on ESG.

Spie says taxonomy-aligned activities to account for c.50% of revenue in 2025 vs. 41% in 2020

Spie expects its organic growth to increase compared to historical levels in the coming years

Says activities that contribute to the shift to decarbonised electricity production, better energy efficiency of buildings, cities and industries and the shift to a sustainable mobility, referred to as energy transition solutions, accounted for 70% of the Group’s 2020 revenue

Spie announces today its objective to have, in 2025, 67% of its procurement made with suppliers having set ambitious carbon footprint reduction targets

Spie announces today its objective to halve the number of employee severe accidents in 2025 (vs. 2019)



