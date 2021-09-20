Spie Sees Higher Organic Growth in Coming Years; ESG Activities 50% of Revenue in 2025
(PLX AI) – Spie holds 2021 Investor Day with focus on ESG.Spie says taxonomy-aligned activities to account for c.50% of revenue in 2025 vs. 41% in 2020Spie expects its organic growth to increase compared to historical levels in the coming yearsSays …
(PLX AI) – Spie holds 2021 Investor Day with focus on ESG.Spie says taxonomy-aligned activities to account for c.50% of revenue in 2025 vs. 41% in 2020Spie expects its organic growth to increase compared to historical levels in the coming yearsSays …
- (PLX AI) – Spie holds 2021 Investor Day with focus on ESG.
- Spie says taxonomy-aligned activities to account for c.50% of revenue in 2025 vs. 41% in 2020
- Spie expects its organic growth to increase compared to historical levels in the coming years
- Says activities that contribute to the shift to decarbonised electricity production, better energy efficiency of buildings, cities and industries and the shift to a sustainable mobility, referred to as energy transition solutions, accounted for 70% of the Group’s 2020 revenue
- Spie announces today its objective to have, in 2025, 67% of its procurement made with suppliers having set ambitious carbon footprint reduction targets
- Spie announces today its objective to halve the number of employee severe accidents in 2025 (vs. 2019)
SPIE Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare