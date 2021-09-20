checkAd

Spie Sees Higher Organic Growth in Coming Years; ESG Activities 50% of Revenue in 2025

Autor: PLX AI
20.09.2021, 08:39  |  27   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Spie holds 2021 Investor Day with focus on ESG.Spie says taxonomy-aligned activities to account for c.50% of revenue in 2025 vs. 41% in 2020Spie expects its organic growth to increase compared to historical levels in the coming yearsSays …

  • (PLX AI) – Spie holds 2021 Investor Day with focus on ESG.
  • Spie says taxonomy-aligned activities to account for c.50% of revenue in 2025 vs. 41% in 2020
  • Spie expects its organic growth to increase compared to historical levels in the coming years
  • Says activities that contribute to the shift to decarbonised electricity production, better energy efficiency of buildings, cities and industries and the shift to a sustainable mobility, referred to as energy transition solutions, accounted for 70% of the Group’s 2020 revenue
  • Spie announces today its objective to have, in 2025, 67% of its procurement made with suppliers having set ambitious carbon footprint reduction targets
  • Spie announces today its objective to halve the number of employee severe accidents in 2025 (vs. 2019)


SPIE Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Spie Sees Higher Organic Growth in Coming Years; ESG Activities 50% of Revenue in 2025 (PLX AI) – Spie holds 2021 Investor Day with focus on ESG.Spie says taxonomy-aligned activities to account for c.50% of revenue in 2025 vs. 41% in 2020Spie expects its organic growth to increase compared to historical levels in the coming yearsSays …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TEST Please Ignore
Cofinimmo Buy 3 Nursing Home Projects in Spain with EUR 34 Million Investment Budget
BAWAG Targets EPS Over EUR 7.25, Dividend Over EUR 4 in Medium Term
Knowit Shares Could More Than Double, Handelsbanken Says
Ørsted Says REWE Group Signs 10-Year PPA for Power from Borkum Riffgrund 3 Offshore Wind Farm
Revenio CFO Sells Shares for EUR 45,000
Spie Sees Higher Organic Growth in Coming Years; ESG Activities 50% of Revenue in 2025
Smartoptics Initiated with Buy at DNB
AstraZeneca Enhertu Data Unprecedented, Should Boost Share Today, Analysts Say
Merck KGaA to Invest Over EUR 3 Billion in Electronics Business, Aims for CAGR 3-6% in 2021-25
Titel
Thyssenkrupp Sells AST Stainless Steel Mill to Italian Group Arvedi
Veolia to Raise EUR 2.5 Billion Capital to Finance Suez Acquisition
Swedish Match to Spin Off Cigar Business to Shareholders, List It Separately on U.S. Exchange
Vivendi to Distribute up to 60% of UMG Capital to Vivendi as Dividend in Kind
Tomra Falls 3% After Carnegie Downgrades to Sell
Nordic Paper Stocks Dive After Danske Downgrades
Calliditas Seen Falling at Least 10% After FDA Delays Nefecon
Siemens Is Undervalued, BofA Says, Reiterating Buy
Curevac Cuts COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturing Capacity on Lower Expected Demand
ADP Names Don McGuire New CFO
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
Paradox Interactive Soars 9% as Chairman Takes Back CEO Reins
RWE Teams Up With Kansai EPCO for Floating Offshore Wind in Japan
Bonesupport Says Study Results on FORTIFY Are Inconclusive; Company Is Disappointed
Ocean Yield Agrees to Be Bought by KKR for NOK 41 per Share; Total Value NOK 7.2 Billion
Thyssenkrupp Sells AST Stainless Steel Mill to Italian Group Arvedi
Veolia to Raise EUR 2.5 Billion Capital to Finance Suez Acquisition
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million