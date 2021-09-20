checkAd

Share buy-back programme – week 37

20.09.2021   

Date        20.09.2021

Share buy-back programme week 37

The share buy-back programme runs from and including 5 August 2021 up to and including 30 September 2021. During this period Ringkjøbing Landbobank will buy-back shares to a maximum market value of DKK 30 million under a share buy-back programme, see company announcement of 30 July 2021.

The programme is implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back programme:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Total purchased under the programme (DKK)
Total in accordance with the last announcement

32,350

743.43

24,050,065
13 September 2021 800 740.16 592,128
14 September 2021 800 740.11 592,088
15 September 2021 1,000 737.77 737,770
16 September 2021 1,000 742.24 742,240
17 September 2021 700 741.72 519,204
Total under the current share buy-back programme

36,650

743.07

27,233,495
       
Bought back under share buy-back programme executed in the period 4 February 2021 – 29 July 2021





361,605





622.19





224,988,722
Total bought back 398,255 632.32 252,222,217

With the above transactions, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:

  • 398,255 shares under the share buy-back programmes corresponding to 1.4 % of the company’s share capital.

In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.

Kinds regards,

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker
CEO

Detailed summary of the transactions on the above reporting days

Volume Price Venue Time CET
29 745 XCSE 20210913 9:05:10.523000
28 746 XCSE 20210913 9:17:53.440000
9 744 XCSE 20210913 9:24:30.490000
19 744 XCSE 20210913 9:24:30.490000
24 743 XCSE 20210913 10:03:10.998000
53 742 XCSE 20210913 10:10:26.429000
10 742 XCSE 20210913 10:14:16.881000
18 742 XCSE 20210913 10:14:16.881000
13 741 XCSE 20210913 10:35:06.834000
16 741 XCSE 20210913 10:35:06.834000
29 741 XCSE 20210913 10:45:17.128000
27 737 XCSE 20210913 11:13:05.512000
55 739 XCSE 20210913 11:36:09.839000
29 739 XCSE 20210913 11:58:52.878000
29 739 XCSE 20210913 12:29:04.259000
9 740 XCSE 20210913 12:57:09.016000
22 740 XCSE 20210913 13:15:13.748000
19 740 XCSE 20210913 13:39:01.524000
55 739 XCSE 20210913 13:55:42.872000
29 740 XCSE 20210913 14:18:31.537000
27 738 XCSE 20210913 14:41:55.626000
28 738 XCSE 20210913 14:41:55.626000
28 738 XCSE 20210913 14:53:00.469000
28 738 XCSE 20210913 15:05:51.228000
2 740 XCSE 20210913 15:33:32.821000
25 740 XCSE 20210913 15:33:32.821000
9 741 XCSE 20210913 16:01:37.889000
29 740 XCSE 20210913 16:01:37.914000
29 740 XCSE 20210913 16:05:43.412000
14 739 XCSE 20210913 16:23:48.444000
8 739 XCSE 20210913 16:23:48.444000
51 738 XCSE 20210913 16:28:23.944305
8 742 XCSE 20210914 9:01:13.601000
21 742 XCSE 20210914 9:01:13.610000
28 739 XCSE 20210914 9:13:21.299000
27 737 XCSE 20210914 9:35:55.983000
6 736 XCSE 20210914 9:50:14.008000
27 738 XCSE 20210914 10:01:42.368000
13 740 XCSE 20210914 10:26:42.734000
47 740 XCSE 20210914 10:56:42.591000
5 738 XCSE 20210914 11:21:07.051000
23 738 XCSE 20210914 11:32:45.747000
6 738 XCSE 20210914 11:32:45.747000
1 738 XCSE 20210914 11:32:45.747000
56 739 XCSE 20210914 11:37:21.395000
3 740 XCSE 20210914 12:28:40.924000
4 740 XCSE 20210914 12:28:40.924000
45 739 XCSE 20210914 12:51:52.151000
53 739 XCSE 20210914 13:12:21.494000
5 739 XCSE 20210914 13:33:22.474000
10 739 XCSE 20210914 13:45:56.911000
29 738 XCSE 20210914 13:49:48.970000
29 738 XCSE 20210914 13:51:15.494000
55 742 XCSE 20210914 14:29:26.168000
28 744 XCSE 20210914 15:11:29.811000
6 744 XCSE 20210914 15:11:29.811000
16 743 XCSE 20210914 15:15:07.235000
27 744 XCSE 20210914 15:17:07.692000
28 742 XCSE 20210914 15:30:44.118000
7 742 XCSE 20210914 15:30:44.138000
19 742 XCSE 20210914 15:30:44.138000
2 742 XCSE 20210914 15:30:44.138000
27 743 XCSE 20210914 15:43:34.692000
28 742 XCSE 20210914 15:53:16.516000
13 741 XCSE 20210914 16:01:27.649000
15 741 XCSE 20210914 16:01:27.649000
28 740 XCSE 20210914 16:12:22.271000
27 739 XCSE 20210914 16:21:23.121000
28 737 XCSE 20210914 16:44:50.377000
15 740 XCSE 20210915 9:00:03.425000
12 740 XCSE 20210915 9:00:03.436000
23 734 XCSE 20210915 9:05:00.205000
5 734 XCSE 20210915 9:05:00.205000
27 735 XCSE 20210915 9:21:39.718000
27 735 XCSE 20210915 9:21:39.718000
6 739 XCSE 20210915 9:48:07.992000
50 739 XCSE 20210915 9:48:07.992000
27 740 XCSE 20210915 10:21:20.561000
28 741 XCSE 20210915 10:29:46.404000
27 738 XCSE 20210915 10:59:44.852000
14 739 XCSE 20210915 11:25:18.606000
27 739 XCSE 20210915 11:38:19.107000
27 738 XCSE 20210915 11:41:08.337000
23 739 XCSE 20210915 11:44:19.873000
4 739 XCSE 20210915 11:44:19.873000
29 738 XCSE 20210915 12:01:37.142000
50 739 XCSE 20210915 12:57:44.531000
3 739 XCSE 20210915 12:57:44.531000
1 738 XCSE 20210915 13:13:39.595000
28 738 XCSE 20210915 13:30:48.429000
28 738 XCSE 20210915 13:30:48.429000
28 737 XCSE 20210915 14:21:45.838000
27 737 XCSE 20210915 14:21:45.838000
27 737 XCSE 20210915 14:21:45.838000
27 737 XCSE 20210915 14:21:45.838000
60 737 XCSE 20210915 14:21:45.863000
4 737 XCSE 20210915 14:21:45.863000
29 739 XCSE 20210915 15:12:26.116000
27 738 XCSE 20210915 15:38:37.242000
27 739 XCSE 20210915 15:57:27.747000
28 738 XCSE 20210915 16:07:30.298000
27 738 XCSE 20210915 16:09:33.931000
28 737 XCSE 20210915 16:12:32.809000
57 737 XCSE 20210915 16:21:04.851000
28 737 XCSE 20210915 16:21:04.869000
6 737 XCSE 20210915 16:39:01.310000
11 737 XCSE 20210915 16:39:01.316000
12 737 XCSE 20210915 16:39:01.316000
28 737 XCSE 20210915 16:39:01.316000
3 737 XCSE 20210915 16:39:01.335000
35 737 XCSE 20210915 16:39:01.338000
57 740 XCSE 20210916 9:05:42.949000
29 740 XCSE 20210916 9:11:08.255000
188 742 XCSE 20210916 9:29:40.844362
30 745 XCSE 20210916 10:00:37.207000
29 743 XCSE 20210916 10:24:30.320000
60 742 XCSE 20210916 11:15:17.384000
14 742 XCSE 20210916 11:15:17.384000
88 740 XCSE 20210916 11:47:02.153000
29 737 XCSE 20210916 11:51:58.600000
10 740 XCSE 20210916 12:37:08.513000
30 740 XCSE 20210916 12:37:08.513000
20 740 XCSE 20210916 12:37:08.513000
7 744 XCSE 20210916 13:51:10.998000
29 743 XCSE 20210916 14:03:07.361000
30 742 XCSE 20210916 14:05:20.018000
29 741 XCSE 20210916 14:26:52.877000
31 740 XCSE 20210916 14:27:43.695000
30 744 XCSE 20210916 14:51:08.640000
30 744 XCSE 20210916 15:09:20.046000
29 744 XCSE 20210916 15:26:41.953000
31 745 XCSE 20210916 15:48:23.304000
170 745 XCSE 20210916 15:54:01.212944
3 743 XCSE 20210917 11:15:04.418000
28 743 XCSE 20210917 11:15:04.418000
3 743 XCSE 20210917 12:22:49.104000
27 743 XCSE 20210917 12:22:49.104000
29 743 XCSE 20210917 12:44:17.027000
7 743 XCSE 20210917 15:02:37.823000
18 743 XCSE 20210917 15:07:32.015000
12 743 XCSE 20210917 15:07:32.015000
29 742 XCSE 20210917 15:12:12.372000
29 742 XCSE 20210917 15:13:07.946000
30 742 XCSE 20210917 15:19:53.046000
28 742 XCSE 20210917 15:26:29.861000
30 742 XCSE 20210917 15:27:28.563000
29 742 XCSE 20210917 15:33:52.613000
27 741 XCSE 20210917 15:35:36.014000
1 741 XCSE 20210917 15:35:36.014000
1 741 XCSE 20210917 15:35:36.014000
1 741 XCSE 20210917 15:35:36.014000
41 742 XCSE 20210917 15:40:43.240000
20 741 XCSE 20210917 15:44:05.178000
9 741 XCSE 20210917 15:49:06.548000
20 741 XCSE 20210917 15:49:06.548000
29 741 XCSE 20210917 15:49:06.548000
30 740 XCSE 20210917 15:55:13.324000
2 741 XCSE 20210917 16:01:46.062000
37 742 XCSE 20210917 16:04:06.517000
29 742 XCSE 20210917 16:12:00.328000
151 741 XCSE 20210917 16:20:05.759435

Attachment





