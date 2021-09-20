checkAd

DGAP-News AiCuris starts pilot trial with proprietary immunomodulator AIC649, a unique therapy to prevent severe symptoms in SARS-CoV-2 infections

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
20.09.2021, 09:00  |  22   |   |   

DGAP-News: AiCuris Anti-infective Cures AG / Key word(s): Study
AiCuris starts pilot trial with proprietary immunomodulator AIC649, a unique therapy to prevent severe symptoms in SARS-CoV-2 infections

20.09.2021 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AiCuris starts pilot trial with proprietary immunomodulator AIC649, a unique therapy to prevent severe symptoms in SARS-CoV-2 infections

  • First evaluation of widely applicable novel therapy AIC649 in SARS-CoV-2 infected patients
  • The pilot program focuses on accessing safety, tolerability, and antiviral efficacy of multiple dosing of AIC649 in asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic COVID-19-patients
  • AIC649 significantly improved survival, clinical disease scores and viral load in a preclinical SARS-CoV-2 infection model
  • In a phase 1 trial in Hepatitis B -positive patients, AIC649 already showed that it is safe and well tolerated

Wuppertal, Germany, September 20, 2021 - AiCuris Anti-infective Cures AG, a leading company in the discovery and development of drugs against infectious diseases, today announced the start of a pilot study with immunomodulator AIC649 for treatment of asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic COVID-19-patients to prevent more severe symptoms including respiratory failure that may develop with progression of the disease.

AIC649 is an inactivated parapoxvirus (iPPVO), which was previously in development for the treatment of chronic HBV infections at AiCuris. In a preclinical SARS-CoV-2 infection model it was shown that administration of iPPVO significantly improves survival, clinical disease scores and viral load. Based on the immunostimulatory properties and the broad antiviral spectrum of the compound (including SARS-CoV-2) and its resulting potential to enhance control of viral infections, AIC649 could be used against SARS-CoV-2 and other viruses with pandemic potential.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News AiCuris starts pilot trial with proprietary immunomodulator AIC649, a unique therapy to prevent severe symptoms in SARS-CoV-2 infections DGAP-News: AiCuris Anti-infective Cures AG / Key word(s): Study AiCuris starts pilot trial with proprietary immunomodulator AIC649, a unique therapy to prevent severe symptoms in SARS-CoV-2 infections 20.09.2021 / 09:00 The issuer is solely …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQS-Adhoc: Sensirion Holding AG: Sensirion erwirbt Maschinendiagnose Start-up AiSight
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Deutsche Lufthansa AG beschließt Kapitalerhöhung in Höhe von 2,1 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Deutsche Lufthansa AG decides on EUR 2.1 billion capital increase
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG to be listed on the SDAX as of September 20, 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Sensirion Holding AG: Sensirion acquires machine diagnostics start-up AiSight
DGAP-News: Vita 34 AG launches voluntary public exchange offer for PBKM shares
DGAP-News: Modern Plant-Based Foods Inc. schließt E-Commerce-Vertriebsvereinbarung mit kanadischem ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG notiert ab 20. September 2021 im SDAX
DGAP-News: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: TTL - Subscription period for capital increase starts today
DGAP-News: Vita 34 AG startet freiwilliges öffentliches Umtauschangebot für PBKM-Aktien
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I erhält die Zustimmung der Aktionäre, beendet die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: Babbel Group AG legt Preisspanne für den geplanten Börsengang auf 24 bis 28 Euro fest
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Bericht zum zweiten Quartal und ersten Halbjahr 2021 - Umsatz und ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA gibt zum Kapitalmarkttag 2021 einen detaillierten Einblick in die forcierten ...
DGAP-News: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : coinIX investiert in XVA Blockchain GmbH aus Mainz - Gemeinsame ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : LAUNCH OF PLACING OF UP TO 370 MILLION SHARES IN PEPKOR ...
DGAP-News: Datametrex AI gibt ein Update und eine Prognose im Hinblick auf den mit einem weltweit führenden ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement