DGAP-News: AiCuris Anti-infective Cures AG / Key word(s): Study AiCuris starts pilot trial with proprietary immunomodulator AIC649, a unique therapy to prevent severe symptoms in SARS-CoV-2 infections 20.09.2021 / 09:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

First evaluation of widely applicable novel therapy AIC649 in SARS-CoV-2 infected patients

The pilot program focuses on accessing safety, tolerability, and antiviral efficacy of multiple dosing of AIC649 in asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic COVID-19-patients

AIC649 significantly improved survival, clinical disease scores and viral load in a preclinical SARS-CoV-2 infection model

In a phase 1 trial in Hepatitis B -positive patients, AIC649 already showed that it is safe and well tolerated

Wuppertal, Germany, September 20, 2021 - AiCuris Anti-infective Cures AG, a leading company in the discovery and development of drugs against infectious diseases, today announced the start of a pilot study with immunomodulator AIC649 for treatment of asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic COVID-19-patients to prevent more severe symptoms including respiratory failure that may develop with progression of the disease.

AIC649 is an inactivated parapoxvirus (iPPVO), which was previously in development for the treatment of chronic HBV infections at AiCuris. In a preclinical SARS-CoV-2 infection model it was shown that administration of iPPVO significantly improves survival, clinical disease scores and viral load. Based on the immunostimulatory properties and the broad antiviral spectrum of the compound (including SARS-CoV-2) and its resulting potential to enhance control of viral infections, AIC649 could be used against SARS-CoV-2 and other viruses with pandemic potential.