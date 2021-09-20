checkAd

Core Assets Expands Blue Property to District Scale Land Package

Autor: Accesswire
20.09.2021   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Core Assets Corp., ("Core Assets" or the "Company") (CSE:CC)(Frankfurt:5RJ)(WKN:A2QCCU)(OTCQB:CCOOF) is pleased to announce that it has increased its mineral claim holdings by staking at the Blue Property (the "Property") located in the Atlin Mining District of British Columbia.

Highlights

  • As a result of encouraging visual observations (see Figure 2 below of classic carbonate replacement mineralization seen at the Property) during phase one and two exploration programs, Core Assets decided to increase its land package substantially from 26,080 ha (~260.8 km²) to 108,337 ha (~1,083 km²) (see Figure 1 below for map) making it one of the largest mineral claim holders in the Atlin Mining Camp.
  • Core Assets technical team has determined that much of the newly receded glaciated terrain of southwest Atlin Lake is virtually unexplored and government mapped limestone bodies (the favourable host for carbonate replacement mineralization) are far more extensive in the area than mapped in the 1950's.
  • Field observations have determined that the permeability and porosity of the limestone bodies in the area are favourable for allowing transportation of mineralized carbonate replacement fluids.
  • The CRD-Porphyry exploration model that is guiding Core Assets exploration plan has seen incremental advancements in understanding globally since the last exploration campaigns of the 1980's. Core's technical team has leveraged its knowledge of this in an area of newly deglaciated terrain where there is no documented historical exploration.
  • Results from the phase one sampling program are expected by late September 2021. Samples from the phase one program of presumed altered granitic rocks surrounding the carbonate replacement mineralization have been submitted to a lab for petrographic analysis and are expected to be returned later this year.

Core Assets' President and CEO Nick Rodway comments, "It's very common for multiple carbonate replacement style deposits to form along vast amounts of land straddling the Pacific Western margins of North, Central and South America. Based upon preliminary visual observations of mineralization at the property, we decided to consolidate the areas of newly exposed bedrock and turn Core Assets into a district scale explorer of the prolific Atlin Mining District."

