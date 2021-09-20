AstraZeneca Enhertu Data Unprecedented, Should Boost Share Today, Analysts Say Autor: PLX AI | 20.09.2021, 08:57 | 17 | 0 | 0 20.09.2021, 08:57 | (PLX AI) – AstraZeneca shares should outperform the market today after unprecedented data in its Enhertu breast cancer trial, analysts said. Enhertu reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 72% vs. trastuzumab emtansine (T-DM1) in … (PLX AI) – AstraZeneca shares should outperform the market today after unprecedented data in its Enhertu breast cancer trial, analysts said. Enhertu reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 72% vs. trastuzumab emtansine (T-DM1) in … (PLX AI) – AstraZeneca shares should outperform the market today after unprecedented data in its Enhertu breast cancer trial, analysts said.

Enhertu reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 72% vs. trastuzumab emtansine (T-DM1) in patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer, AstraZeneca announced over the weekend

The phase 3 head-to-head DESTINY-Breast03 results featured at ESMO support Enhertu as the potential new standard of care in previously treated patients, AstraZeneca said

The data was stronger than expected, and peak sales potential could exceed USD 5 billion across all indications (non-risk adjusted), Carnegie said

Enhertu could become one of AstraZeneca's largest products and an important growth driver beyond 2023: Carnegie

The quality of the data was high and showed consistent benefits, SEB said

Enhertu is likely to replace Kadcyla as the standard of care in second line metastatic breast cancer, SEB said



