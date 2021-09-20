checkAd

Canadian skincare brand, Indeed Labs, is stepping into Scandinavia

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The science-based line of skincare products will be launching exclusively at fashion and beauty retailer giant, H&M. In recent years, H&M has grown to become a leading beauty retailer in Scandinavia, known for bringing premium products at an affordable price to consumers. This August, Indeed Labs will now be available in 60 H&M stores throughout Sweden, Denmark, and Norway. They will also be made available to Sweden and Denmark H&M online consumers by November of this year.

A selection of Indeed Labs products including the bestselling Hydraluron Range

Since Indeed Labs was launched in Canada 10 years ago, its mission has been to make premium quality formulas accessible and affordable; all products are fragrance-free, colourant-free, and strip away "filler" ingredients to use only premium actives. Leading the way in science and innovation, the line has designed targeted solutions that address real skin concerns of all ages. From acne to wrinkles, there is a solution for all skin types. The brand is equally passionate about creating responsibly; all products are cruelty-free, tested on real people, and most of their packaging is recyclable.

Their fan-favourite Retinol Reface& Nanoblur will be available in-store and online, as well the majority of the line including boosters, treatments, the hydralruon range, and their newest innovation, the 10% Gluconolactone toner.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1628099/Indeed_Labs_products.jpg

 




