checkAd

Europcar Mobility Group Current Trading FY 2021 Outlook & Trajectory for FY 2022-2023

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.09.2021, 09:09  |  24   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR):

CURRENT TRADING: STRONG PERFORMANCE IN JULY & AUGUST 2021

  • A strong rebound in July & August 2021: revenue up +45% to €538m vs same period in 2020, but still -30% vs 2019
  • Top-line driven by domestic markets, highlighting a sharp rebound in the US and Southern Europe
  • Performance over the first 2 months of Q3 2021 benefiting from both higher volumes and strong RPD

OUTLOOK FOR FY 2021

  • Good momentum in July & August raised Group’s confidence for the FY 2021 despite an expected still limited long-haul traffic, an environment that should remain volatile depending on travel restrictions, the impact of the “Delta / Mu variants” and ongoing shortage of semiconductors
  • The Group re-iterates its ambition to deliver significant revenue growth for the FY2021 vs 2020
  • Corporate EBITDA1 in 2021: above €110m (compared to -€276m in 2020 and €278m in 20192)
  • Corporate net debt: in the €300m-350m range announced in H1 2021 (on 28 July 2021), including transformative capex as previously communicated3
  • The Group continues to run a strict cost control policy and focus on cash preservation

FY 2022 AND 2023: KEY MID-TERM TRAJECTORY

  • Considering the uncertain business environment related to the Covid pandemic and the semiconductor shortage development, outlook for FY 2022 and 2023 still remains broadly in line with the one communicated in the Group’s press release dated 26 November 20204

About Europcar Mobility Group

Europcar Mobility Group is a major player in mobility markets and listed on Euronext Paris. Europcar Mobility Group’s purpose is to offer attractive alternatives to vehicle ownership, in a responsible and sustainable manner. With this in mind, the Group offers a wide range of car and van rental services – be it for a few hours, a few days, a week, a month or more – with a fleet that is already "C02 light" and equipped with the latest engines, and which will be increasingly "green" in the years to come (more than 1/3 electric and hybrid vehicles by 2023).

Customers’ satisfaction is at the heart of the Group’s ambition and that of its employees. It also fuels the ongoing development of new offerings in the Group's three service lines - Professional, Leisure and Proximity - which respond to the specific needs and use cases of both businesses and individuals. The Group’s 4 major brands are: Europcar - the European leader of car rental and light commercial vehicle rental, Goldcar - the low-cost car-rental Leader in Europe, InterRent – ‘mid-tier’ car rental and Ubeeqo – one of the European leaders of round-trip car-sharing (BtoB, BtoC). Europcar Mobility Group delivers its mobility solutions worldwide through an extensive network in over 140 countries (including wholly owned subsidiaries – 18 in Europe, 1 in the USA, 2 in Australia and New Zealand – completed by franchises and partners).

Seite 1 von 3
Europcar Mobility Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Europcar Mobility Group Current Trading FY 2021 Outlook & Trajectory for FY 2022-2023 Regulatory News: Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR): CURRENT TRADING: STRONG PERFORMANCE IN JULY & AUGUST 2021 A strong rebound in July & August 2021: revenue up +45% to €538m vs same period in 2020, but still -30% vs 2019 Top-line driven by …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Seagen and Genmab Present Interim Results From the innovaTV 205 Study for Tisotumab Vedotin ...
Merck’s KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy Reduced Risk of Death by 27% Versus ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Verastem Oncology Announces Updated Investigator-Sponsored Phase 1/2 FRAME Study Data of VS-6766 ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Theradiag Announces Its Results for the First Half of 2021
Mastercard Launches Global Sustainability Innovation Lab
Hoffmann Green Announces Its 2021 Half-year Results
BIOCORP: Upcoming Investor Meetings
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Wejo and Palantir Make Headway in Revolutionizing Mobility Through Data
Ginkgo Bioworks to Go Public with Over $1.6 Billion in Proceeds
More Advice. On the Go. Regions Next Step Financial Wellness Podcasts Now Available
Bruce Patterson, M.D., Director Candidate for CytoDyn Board, Presents at International COVID Summit
IronNet Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.09.21Europcar Mobility Group:  Statement on the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights as of August 31, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten