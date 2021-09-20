Good momentum in July & August raised Group’s confidence for the FY 2021 despite an expected still limited long-haul traffic, an environment that should remain volatile depending on travel restrictions, the impact of the “Delta / Mu variants” and ongoing shortage of semiconductors

The Group re-iterates its ambition to deliver significant revenue growth for the FY2021 vs 2020

Corporate EBITDA 1 in 2021: above €110m (compared to -€276m in 2020 and €278m in 2019 2 )

in 2021: above €110m (compared to -€276m in 2020 and €278m in 2019 ) Corporate net debt: in the €300m-350m range announced in H1 2021 (on 28 July 2021), including transformative capex as previously communicated 3

The Group continues to run a strict cost control policy and focus on cash preservation

FY 2022 AND 2023: KEY MID-TERM TRAJECTORY

Considering the uncertain business environment related to the Covid pandemic and the semiconductor shortage development, outlook for FY 2022 and 2023 still remains broadly in line with the one communicated in the Group’s press release dated 26 November 20204

About Europcar Mobility Group

Europcar Mobility Group is a major player in mobility markets and listed on Euronext Paris. Europcar Mobility Group’s purpose is to offer attractive alternatives to vehicle ownership, in a responsible and sustainable manner. With this in mind, the Group offers a wide range of car and van rental services – be it for a few hours, a few days, a week, a month or more – with a fleet that is already "C02 light" and equipped with the latest engines, and which will be increasingly "green" in the years to come (more than 1/3 electric and hybrid vehicles by 2023).

Customers’ satisfaction is at the heart of the Group’s ambition and that of its employees. It also fuels the ongoing development of new offerings in the Group's three service lines - Professional, Leisure and Proximity - which respond to the specific needs and use cases of both businesses and individuals. The Group’s 4 major brands are: Europcar - the European leader of car rental and light commercial vehicle rental, Goldcar - the low-cost car-rental Leader in Europe, InterRent – ‘mid-tier’ car rental and Ubeeqo – one of the European leaders of round-trip car-sharing (BtoB, BtoC). Europcar Mobility Group delivers its mobility solutions worldwide through an extensive network in over 140 countries (including wholly owned subsidiaries – 18 in Europe, 1 in the USA, 2 in Australia and New Zealand – completed by franchises and partners).