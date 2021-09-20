Merck KGaA to Invest Over EUR 3 Billion in Electronics Business, Aims for CAGR 3-6% in 2021-25 Autor: PLX AI | 20.09.2021, 09:04 | 17 | 0 | 0 20.09.2021, 09:04 | (PLX AI) – Merck KGaA Merck significantly invests in its Electronics business sector fueling the accelerated growth ambitions.Merck KGaA will invest significantly more than € 3 billion in innovation and capacities of its Electronics business over … (PLX AI) – Merck KGaA Merck significantly invests in its Electronics business sector fueling the accelerated growth ambitions.Merck KGaA will invest significantly more than € 3 billion in innovation and capacities of its Electronics business over … (PLX AI) – Merck KGaA Merck significantly invests in its Electronics business sector fueling the accelerated growth ambitions.

Merck KGaA will invest significantly more than € 3 billion in innovation and capacities of its Electronics business over the next five years

Merck KGaA Electronics aims for an organic compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3% to 6% between 2021 and 2025

Says investments and related activities are part of the new growth program "Level Up" aimed at accelerating growth with a focus on the highly attractive electronics markets



