Merck KGaA to Invest Over EUR 3 Billion in Electronics Business, Aims for CAGR 3-6% in 2021-25
- (PLX AI) – Merck KGaA Merck significantly invests in its Electronics business sector fueling the accelerated growth ambitions.
- Merck KGaA will invest significantly more than € 3 billion in innovation and capacities of its Electronics business over the next five years
- Merck KGaA Electronics aims for an organic compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3% to 6% between 2021 and 2025
- Says investments and related activities are part of the new growth program “Level Up” aimed at accelerating growth with a focus on the highly attractive electronics markets
