checkAd

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.09.2021, 09:20  |  21   |   |   

Company Announcement
No. 47/2021

 

Copenhagen, 20 September 2021

Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 10 March 2021, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (“STG”) announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 600 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2022.

The following transactions have been executed from 13 September to 17 September 2021:

  Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 2,443,101   308,608,521
13 September 2021 28,530 128.23 3,658,442
14 September 2021 28,590 127.32 3,640,170
15 September 2021 16,289 128.18 2,087,856
16 September 2021 14,940 128.54 1,920,461
17 September 2021 21,542 131.08 2,823,695
Accumulated under the programme 2,552,992   322,739,145

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 13 September – 17 September 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions STG owns a total of 3,136,566 treasury shares, corresponding to 3.22% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:
Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications,
phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com

Attachments





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme Company Announcement No. 47/2021  Copenhagen, 20 September 2021 Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme On 10 March 2021, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (“STG”) announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ESMO late-breaking data show Libtayo (cemiplimab) and chemotherapy first-line treatment combination ...
Genmab and Seagen Present Interim Results From the innovaTV 205 Study for Tisotumab Vedotin ...
Novartis presents new Kisqali data showing longest median overall survival ever reported in ...
Junshi Biosciences Announces Expansion of Emergency Use Authorization for Etesevimab and ...
HUTCHMED Initiates a Japan Bridging Study to Support Surufatinib Registration for Advanced ...
WISeKey Signs MoUs with La Linea and Gibraltar Governments to Develop a Joint 4th Industrial ...
Laredo Petroleum Announces Expansion of Oil-Weighted Western Glasscock Leasehold
Sorrento Announces an Independent Real-World Study That Reports Superior Sensitivity Results in ...
REWE Group and Ørsted sign long-term power purchase agreement for future German offshore wind farm
Mine development underway at Coringa
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
CHMP Recommends VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for Approval in the European Union as a Treatment ...
Todos Medical Now Accepting Cryptocurrency for the Purchase of Tollovid and Tollovid Daily Through ...
Allarity Therapeutics Presents Dovitinib Survival Data from DRP Screened RCC Patients at ESMO 2021 ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Valneva Completes Recruitment of Elderly Participants in Phase 3 Trial of its Inactivated COVID-19 ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
CHMP Recommends VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for Approval in the European Union as a Treatment ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...