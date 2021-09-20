XXL's Q3 Results Might Miss Expectations, DNB Says, Cutting Price Target Autor: PLX AI | 20.09.2021, 09:17 | 22 | 0 | 0 20.09.2021, 09:17 | (PLX AI) – XXL might see a bigger-than-expected like-for-like decline in the third quarter, analysts at DNB said, cutting their price target on the stock. Price target cut to NOK 22 from NOK 25, with buy rating maintainedXXL like-for-like decline … (PLX AI) – XXL might see a bigger-than-expected like-for-like decline in the third quarter, analysts at DNB said, cutting their price target on the stock. Price target cut to NOK 22 from NOK 25, with buy rating maintainedXXL like-for-like decline … (PLX AI) – XXL might see a bigger-than-expected like-for-like decline in the third quarter, analysts at DNB said, cutting their price target on the stock.

Price target cut to NOK 22 from NOK 25, with buy rating maintained

XXL like-for-like decline could be 5% in Q3, compared to consensus expectations of 2% decline, DNB said

The reversal of positive pandemic effects is likely to have continued in Q3, but gross margins should have remained strong, supported by pricing that has held up well: DNB

