

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



20.09.2021 / 09:29

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: LJH-Holding GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Wolff Last name(s): Lange Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Jungheinrich AG

b) LEI

529900PHZORTU6FSXE73

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0006219934

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 42.9359 EUR 429359.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 42.9359 EUR 429359.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-09-17; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

