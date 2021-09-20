checkAd

Airtime Partecipazioni S.p.A. Admission to Trading Announcement

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
20.09.2021, 09:42  |  22   |   |   

Citigate Dewe Rogerson (FR)
Airtime Partecipazioni S.p.A. Admission to Trading Announcement

20-Sep-2021 / 09:42 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

 

 

September 20, 2021

 

Airtime Partecipazioni S.p.A. Admission to Trading Announcement

 

Airtime Partecipazioni S.p.A. ("Airtime" or the "Company" and together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the "Group"), the holding company of a group active as market maker and liquidity pool in the telecommunications industry, intends to list its Shares on the Euronext Growth Market operated by Euronext Paris by way of a private placement.

Trading of the shares on the Euronext Growth Market is expected to commence on or around September 22, 2021 (the "Admission to Trading"). The private placement amounting to EUR 2.725 million has been carried out without any capital increase for the Company, by way of a share purchase agreement between Heritage Ventures and five qualified investors concerning existing Shares that are part of the stake held by Heritage Ventures. This private placement occurred on June 30, 2020 and has been performed on the basis of a Company's EUR 27.5 million valuation.

ORLANDO TADDEO, CEO OF Airtime Partecipazioni S.p.A., COMMENTED:

"We have been active in the industry across many verticals for over 20 years. Whilst legacy carriers have been losing ground to technology companies, the demand of liquidity and safe trading has increased continuously. Airtime provides liquidity, settlements and security trades. Indeed, Airtime Exchange is an easy-to-use fintech environment that allows global carriers to trade with one another, expanding arbitrage opportunities for all within its ecosystem.

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Airtime Partecipazioni S.p.A. Admission to Trading Announcement Citigate Dewe Rogerson (FR) Airtime Partecipazioni S.p.A. Admission to Trading Announcement 20-Sep-2021 / 09:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQS-Adhoc: Sensirion Holding AG: Sensirion erwirbt Maschinendiagnose Start-up AiSight
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Deutsche Lufthansa AG beschließt Kapitalerhöhung in Höhe von 2,1 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Deutsche Lufthansa AG decides on EUR 2.1 billion capital increase
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG to be listed on the SDAX as of September 20, 2021
DGAP-News: Vita 34 AG launches voluntary public exchange offer for PBKM shares
EQS-Adhoc: Sensirion Holding AG: Sensirion acquires machine diagnostics start-up AiSight
DGAP-News: DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS SUCCESSFULLY ENGINEERED AND TESTED A NOVEL INTRANASAL COVID-19 VACCINE ...
DGAP-News: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: TTL - Subscription period for capital increase starts today
DGAP-News: Modern Plant-Based Foods Inc. schließt E-Commerce-Vertriebsvereinbarung mit kanadischem ...
DGAP-News: Vita 34 AG startet freiwilliges öffentliches Umtauschangebot für PBKM-Aktien
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I erhält die Zustimmung der Aktionäre, beendet die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: Babbel Group AG legt Preisspanne für den geplanten Börsengang auf 24 bis 28 Euro fest
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Bericht zum zweiten Quartal und ersten Halbjahr 2021 - Umsatz und ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA gibt zum Kapitalmarkttag 2021 einen detaillierten Einblick in die forcierten ...
DGAP-News: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : coinIX investiert in XVA Blockchain GmbH aus Mainz - Gemeinsame ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : LAUNCH OF PLACING OF UP TO 370 MILLION SHARES IN PEPKOR ...
DGAP-News: Datametrex AI gibt ein Update und eine Prognose im Hinblick auf den mit einem weltweit führenden ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement