September 20, 2021

Airtime Partecipazioni S.p.A. Admission to Trading Announcement

Airtime Partecipazioni S.p.A. ("Airtime" or the "Company" and together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the "Group"), the holding company of a group active as market maker and liquidity pool in the telecommunications industry, intends to list its Shares on the Euronext Growth Market operated by Euronext Paris by way of a private placement.

Trading of the shares on the Euronext Growth Market is expected to commence on or around September 22, 2021 (the "Admission to Trading"). The private placement amounting to EUR 2.725 million has been carried out without any capital increase for the Company, by way of a share purchase agreement between Heritage Ventures and five qualified investors concerning existing Shares that are part of the stake held by Heritage Ventures. This private placement occurred on June 30, 2020 and has been performed on the basis of a Company's EUR 27.5 million valuation.

ORLANDO TADDEO, CEO OF Airtime Partecipazioni S.p.A., COMMENTED:

"We have been active in the industry across many verticals for over 20 years. Whilst legacy carriers have been losing ground to technology companies, the demand of liquidity and safe trading has increased continuously. Airtime provides liquidity, settlements and security trades. Indeed, Airtime Exchange is an easy-to-use fintech environment that allows global carriers to trade with one another, expanding arbitrage opportunities for all within its ecosystem.