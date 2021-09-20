Atlas Copco Falls After BofA Downgrades to Neutral
- (PLX AI) – Atlas Copco shares fell 2.4% in morning trading after Bank of America downgraded the stock to neutral from buy.
- Price target cut to SEK 620 from SEK 650
- This may be as good as it gets for Atlas Copco, as record valuations look vulnerable and momentum in China is slowing, BofA said
- Future growth may fall short of high expectations, however Atlas Copco is a very high quality business and has a loyal investor base, which could provide downside protection, the analysts said
