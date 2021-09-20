Atlas Copco Falls After BofA Downgrades to Neutral Autor: PLX AI | 20.09.2021, 09:37 | 14 | 0 | 0 20.09.2021, 09:37 | (PLX AI) – Atlas Copco shares fell 2.4% in morning trading after Bank of America downgraded the stock to neutral from buy.Price target cut to SEK 620 from SEK 650This may be as good as it gets for Atlas Copco, as record valuations look vulnerable … (PLX AI) – Atlas Copco shares fell 2.4% in morning trading after Bank of America downgraded the stock to neutral from buy.Price target cut to SEK 620 from SEK 650This may be as good as it gets for Atlas Copco, as record valuations look vulnerable … (PLX AI) – Atlas Copco shares fell 2.4% in morning trading after Bank of America downgraded the stock to neutral from buy.

Price target cut to SEK 620 from SEK 650

This may be as good as it gets for Atlas Copco, as record valuations look vulnerable and momentum in China is slowing, BofA said

This may be as good as it gets for Atlas Copco, as record valuations look vulnerable and momentum in China is slowing, BofA said

Future growth may fall short of high expectations, however Atlas Copco is a very high quality business and has a loyal investor base, which could provide downside protection, the analysts said



