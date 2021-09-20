checkAd

Electronic Arts Completes Acquisition of Mobile Game Creator Playdemic from AT&T

20.09.2021   

Today, Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), AT&T* (NYSE:T) and WarnerMedia announced the completion of EA’s acquisition of Warner Bros. Games’ Playdemic, Ltd. for $1.4 billion in cash, subject to customary purchase price adjustments.

Playdemic is a premier mobile gaming company known for its award-winning game Golf Clash that allows players around the world to compete with each other in real time. With more than 80 million downloads globally to date, Golf Clash is one of the leading mobile games in the U.S. and U.K. This acquisition is part of Electronic Arts’ mobile growth strategy focused on delivering new interactive entertainment for its network of nearly half a billion players around the world.

“We are thrilled to officially welcome the Playdemic team to Electronic Arts, adding to our growing mobile portfolio and expanding our leadership in sports," said Andrew Wilson, CEO of Electronic Arts. “The addition of the incredible Playdemic team not only adds to the strength of our mobile teams globally, it also continues our expansion and investment in U.K.-based talent. With Playdemic now part of Electronic Arts, we’re excited to bring even more amazing and innovative mobile games to diverse audiences around the world.”

With the addition of Playdemic, the Electronic Arts portfolio now spans more than 18 top mobile live services across fast-growing genres, including lifestyle, casual, sports, and mid-core games. Playdemic’s successful track record creating innovative gameplay and strong live services, combined with Electronic Arts’ industry-leading IP in sports and beyond, creates exciting growth opportunities.

"This is an exciting day for Playdemic as we become part of the Electronic Arts family,” said Paul Gouge, Head of Studio at Playdemic. "I am proud to bring the amazing talent which exists at Playdemic into the EA business, to both continue to build on Golf Clash’s incredible success and to build new games, which we believe can be even more successful in entertaining and engaging audiences globally."

As mobile continues to be the world's biggest and fastest growing gaming platform, this acquisition is another step in Electronic Arts strategy of continued leadership in sports and mobile expansion. With the additions of Codemasters, Glu Mobile, Metalhead Software, and now Playdemic in the past year, EA continues to bring together talented teams, industry-leading franchises and IP, and innovative technology to deliver amazing experiences that connect hundreds of millions of players together in play.

