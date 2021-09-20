Anlass der Studie: Research Note

Analyst: Marcel Goldmann, Cosmin Filker



HY1 2021: Continuation of dynamic customer and revenue growth; Significant profitability increase expected in HY2; GBC estimates and price target confirmed



Sales development HY1 2021



wallstreet:online AG (wallstreet:online) was able to continue its dynamic growth course in the first six months of the current financial year. Compared to the same period of the previous year, consolidated revenues on a pro forma basis increased significantly by 57.0% to EUR 23.80 million (HY1 2020: EUR 15.10 million). The jump in revenues was mainly driven by organic growth effects (54.0% organic vs. 3.00% inorganic).

New records were also achieved in terms of customer growth. In the first six months of the current fiscal year, the total number of customers increased significantly by around 70,000 (of which approx. 69,000 were Smartbroker customers) to approximately 187,000 (of which approx. 142,000 were Smartbroker customers). At the same time, client assets under management (AUM) rose from EUR 4.30 billion as of 31/12/2020 by 59.0% to EUR 6.80 billion as of 30/06/2021.



The main reason for such positive revenue development was the continued high level of interest in financial information and products, as well as a renewed increase in the overall reach of the portals as a result of technical and commercial innovations and further developments. Thus, the total reach of the portals and communities at the end of the first half of the year increased by approximately 37.0% year-on-year to 2.30 billion page impressions (HY1 2020: 1.70 billion).



In terms of the composition of Group revenues, 71.4% of the revenues generated in the first half of the year were attributable to the core business Social & Media. In this business segment, segment revenues increased significantly by around 39.0% year-on-year to EUR 17.00 million (HY1 2020: EUR 12.20 million). This positive development was mainly due to the 'tailwind' from the capital market and the acquisition of new customers in the key account area as well as the optimization of residual space marketing.



