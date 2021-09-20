checkAd

Air wellness in the car IAV develops new measuring system for scenting vehicle interiors

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
20.09.2021, 10:00  |  28   |   |   


DGAP-Media / 20.09.2021 / 10:00

Press Release

Air wellness in the car: IAV develops new measuring system for scenting vehicle interiors

fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=20acdaca246f244f5a6382b455f35c4e

Berlin, 20 September 2021 - Everything in the modern, networked vehicle is designed for comfort - from interior equipment to infotainment to driver assistance systems. In order to further increase the well-being on board, the tech solution provider IAV has developed a method by which the scenting of vehicle cabins can be measured more precisely and brought into series production faster. The tool can be used in almost all means of transport.

"The USPs of modern vehicles are no longer oriented solely on the quality and performance of drive technology, but increasingly and at different levels on comfort and experience features," says Thomas Einzinger, Head of Department of Thermal Management at IAV. "We want to make a relevant contribution to this."

In luxury models in particular, manufacturers use room fragrances to create a wellness atmosphere in the interior and, thus, increase the value of the vehicle. IAV has already supported vehicle manufacturers in the development of the necessary scenting systems. The nose of engineers was used for the application and dosing of fragrances - a rather subjective process that does not provide neutral measurements.

For this reason, IAV has developed a new measuring method for the application of fragrance systems. The engineering specialist's mobile "sniffle laboratory" draws air in the passenger cell at the outlet and delivers its measured values to a connected computer. Inside the device, a sensor with high precision in the ppm range (parts per million) detects the concentration and the proportion of the fragrance molecules in the indoor air.

Measured values reproducible and in real time

"This makes the measurements quantifiable and reproducible," says Dominik Fellner, Team Leader System Development at IAV. "Our new measuring system delivers all the values in real time, which noticeably accelerates the application."

"With the help of the tool, it is possible to realize odor experiences in the highest quality, for example, fragrance brands of seasons, sea air, landscapes or natural flowers," says Einzinger. "This way, the finely tuned interior aromatization can now be intelligently measured."

The overall concept is optimally designed to meet the requirements of both, technical development and pre-development. Among other things, the experts of IAV use the so-called statistical test planning ("Design of Experiments") and, thus, significantly reduce the number of necessary measurements without noticeably losing quality in the results.

The device evolved as part of an IAV in-house development and has been available for customer projects since April 2021. IAV intends to make the system more widely used and to develop it further technologically, based on new, collected knowledge.

From the perspective of IAV, scenting systems could in future also be introduced as optional equipment in vehicles below the luxury class. Further opportunities also exist in other means of transport, such as buses, trains, ships or airplanes.

Press Contact:

Andreas Cremer

Carnotstrasse 1, 10587 Berlin

T: +49 172 1902 092; M: presse@iav.de



End of Media Release
Additional features:

File: Cockpit Aromasensorik

Issuer: IAV GmbH
Key word(s): Research/Technology

20.09.2021 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: IAV GmbH
Carnotsraße 1
10587 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://www.iav.com/
EQS News ID: 1234104

 
End of News DGAP Media

1234104  20.09.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1234104&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Air wellness in the car IAV develops new measuring system for scenting vehicle interiors DGAP-Media / 20.09.2021 / 10:00 Press Release Air wellness in the car: IAV develops new measuring system for scenting vehicle interiors Berlin, 20 September 2021 - Everything in the modern, networked vehicle is designed for comfort - from interior …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Deutsche Lufthansa AG beschließt Kapitalerhöhung in Höhe von 2,1 ...
EQS-Adhoc: Sensirion Holding AG: Sensirion erwirbt Maschinendiagnose Start-up AiSight
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Deutsche Lufthansa AG decides on EUR 2.1 billion capital increase
DGAP-News: Vita 34 AG startet freiwilliges öffentliches Umtauschangebot für PBKM-Aktien
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG to be listed on the SDAX as of September 20, 2021
DGAP-News: DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS SUCCESSFULLY ENGINEERED AND TESTED A NOVEL INTRANASAL COVID-19 VACCINE ...
DGAP-News: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: TTL - Subscription period for capital increase starts today
DGAP-News: Vita 34 AG launches voluntary public exchange offer for PBKM shares
EQS-Adhoc: Sensirion Holding AG: Sensirion acquires machine diagnostics start-up AiSight
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG notiert ab 20. September 2021 im SDAX
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I erhält die Zustimmung der Aktionäre, beendet die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: Babbel Group AG legt Preisspanne für den geplanten Börsengang auf 24 bis 28 Euro fest
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Bericht zum zweiten Quartal und ersten Halbjahr 2021 - Umsatz und ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA gibt zum Kapitalmarkttag 2021 einen detaillierten Einblick in die forcierten ...
DGAP-News: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : coinIX investiert in XVA Blockchain GmbH aus Mainz - Gemeinsame ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : LAUNCH OF PLACING OF UP TO 370 MILLION SHARES IN PEPKOR ...
DGAP-News: Datametrex AI gibt ein Update und eine Prognose im Hinblick auf den mit einem weltweit führenden ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement