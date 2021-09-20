checkAd

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 18 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program of DKK 10bn in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).  The first phase, which started on 1 December 2020, was completed on 29 April 2021. The total market value of the shares acquired in the first phase amounted to DKK 3.3 bn.

During the second phase of the program running from 12 May 2021 up to 30 September 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 6.7bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 13 September to Friday 17 September:                                       

  Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 115,124   1,752,556,006
13 September 2021 1 18,410.0000 18,410
14 September 2021 5 18,328.0000 91,640
15 September 2021 27 18,708.5185 505,130
16 September 2021 354 18,592.9379 6,581,900
17 September 2021 520 18,672.8269 9,709,870
Total 13-17 September Friday 907   16,906,950
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 961 18,640.5182 17,913,538
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 68,566   1,164,667,618
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 116,992   1,787,376,494
  Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,
