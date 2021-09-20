checkAd

Leasinvest and Extensa join forces as Nextensa

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.09.2021, 10:29  |  23   |   |   

Leasinvest Real Estate and Extensa today announce the new name of their integrated property group. The two companies will meet the challenges the future holds together as Nextensa. 
The merger creates a company with a unique market position. Nextensa combines recurring rental income from real estate investments with the value-added potential of development activities in which authenticity and sustainability are the prime concerns.

Earlier this year, investment firm Ackermans & Haaren (AvH) decided to merge the two property companies, which have been part of its portfolio since the 1990s. The shareholders of Leasinvest Real Estate (LRE), a listed company, approved the business combination at the extraordinary general meeting of 19 July. Until recently, LRE was a regulated real estate investment company (GVV/SIR) active in the high-end office and retail segment in Belgium, Luxembourg, and Austria. As such it already owns the Royal Depot, one of the landmarks of the innovative Tour & Taxis neighbourhood of Brussels. In the Grand-Duchy of Luxembourg, LRE is since many years, one of the leading investors with a real estate portfolio based on prime locations. Based on its credentials as an expert in innovative mixed-use projects with a positive impact, Extensa was commissioned to develop both neighbourhoods of Tour & Taxis in Brussels and Cloche d’Or in the Luxemburg capital. The merger gives Nextensa immediate access to the best of all possible worlds: a proven track record as a property investor and impressive knowhow in award-winning trailblazing urban development and renewal.

The incorporation of the iconic built heritage of Tour & Taxis, Cloche d’Or and other properties sites dds around 280 million euros to the group’s investment portfolio. That allows Nextensa to act decisively on the dynamic property market. It also becomes one of Belgium’s biggest listed real estate companies, with a consolidated balance sheet total of 1.9 billion euros. AvH is the majority shareholder of the new property group. 

Places you prefer

The synergy between Leasinvest and Extensa means that we are today able to announce our new name, Nextensa. This perfectly reflects our mission: to be a next-gen real estate investor/property developer. It is the optimal structure for the creation of great places to live, work, shop and have fun. Places you prefer,” says CEO Michel Van Geyte.

Nextensa aims to build on that basic principle to create a new concept of what a city can offer. Nextensa is uniquely positioned to identify and capitalise on opportunities that drive growth for all parties involved. The wants and needs of occupiers will always be the main focus. As will a fully developed sustainability vision and a positive social impact.

Complementary expertise

As well as assets and visions, the Leasinvest and Extensa teams also bring complementary expertise. That enables Nextensa to generate numerous additional collaborative advantages. The end of this year will see the business combination enter the next phase, as the new united Nextensa team moves into the brand-new head office at Gare Maritime, the recently renovated flagship of Tour & Taxis.

For more details, contact

SANDRINE JACOBS
Head of Branding, Communications & Experience
T: +32 2 237 08 20
E: sandrine.jacobs@extensa.eu

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Leasinvest and Extensa join forces as Nextensa Leasinvest Real Estate and Extensa today announce the new name of their integrated property group. The two companies will meet the challenges the future holds together as Nextensa.  The merger creates a company with a unique market position. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ESMO late-breaking data show Libtayo (cemiplimab) and chemotherapy first-line treatment combination ...
Genmab and Seagen Present Interim Results From the innovaTV 205 Study for Tisotumab Vedotin ...
Novartis presents new Kisqali data showing longest median overall survival ever reported in ...
Junshi Biosciences Announces Expansion of Emergency Use Authorization for Etesevimab and ...
WISeKey Signs MoUs with La Linea and Gibraltar Governments to Develop a Joint 4th Industrial ...
HUTCHMED Initiates a Japan Bridging Study to Support Surufatinib Registration for Advanced ...
Laredo Petroleum Announces Expansion of Oil-Weighted Western Glasscock Leasehold
Sorrento Announces an Independent Real-World Study That Reports Superior Sensitivity Results in ...
REWE Group and Ørsted sign long-term power purchase agreement for future German offshore wind farm
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
CHMP Recommends VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for Approval in the European Union as a Treatment ...
Todos Medical Now Accepting Cryptocurrency for the Purchase of Tollovid and Tollovid Daily Through ...
Allarity Therapeutics Presents Dovitinib Survival Data from DRP Screened RCC Patients at ESMO 2021 ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
CHMP Recommends VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for Approval in the European Union as a Treatment ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...