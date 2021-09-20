Granges Falls 7% as Danske Downgrades on Weaker Auto Outlook Autor: PLX AI | 20.09.2021, 10:35 | 12 | 0 | 0 20.09.2021, 10:35 | (PLX AI) – Granges shares were down 7% in morning trading after Danske Bank cut the stock to sell from hold. Price target cut to SEK 100 from SEK 140The market outlook for the automotive sector demand is weakening, Danske saidThe automotive sector … (PLX AI) – Granges shares were down 7% in morning trading after Danske Bank cut the stock to sell from hold. Price target cut to SEK 100 from SEK 140The market outlook for the automotive sector demand is weakening, Danske saidThe automotive sector … (PLX AI) – Granges shares were down 7% in morning trading after Danske Bank cut the stock to sell from hold.

Price target cut to SEK 100 from SEK 140

The market outlook for the automotive sector demand is weakening, Danske said

The automotive sector accounted for 39% of Granges sales in the second quarter



