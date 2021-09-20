Granges Falls 7% as Danske Downgrades on Weaker Auto Outlook
- (PLX AI) – Granges shares were down 7% in morning trading after Danske Bank cut the stock to sell from hold.
- Price target cut to SEK 100 from SEK 140
- The market outlook for the automotive sector demand is weakening, Danske said
- The automotive sector accounted for 39% of Granges sales in the second quarter
