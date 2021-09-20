checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Nagarro SE: Revised guidance FY 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
20.09.2021, 10:42  |  12   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Nagarro SE / Key word(s): Forecast
Nagarro SE: Revised guidance FY 2021

20-Sep-2021 / 10:42 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, September 20, 2021 - The Nagarro SE Management Board today analyzed the expected performance of the company and consequently decided to change the guidance for 2021. The revenue for 2021 is now expected to be €515 million instead of €495 million, driven by strong demand for Nagarro's digital software engineering services. The gross margin for 2021 is now expected to be 28% instead of 29%, mainly due to high wage inflation with a time lag in negotiating pricing improvements. The Adjusted EBITDA margin is now expected to be 14% instead of 15%. The company retains its medium-term guidance of 20% annual organic growth and 15% Adjusted EBITDA margin.

Note: This document contains supplementary non-IFRS financial measures. It also includes forward-looking statements that represent management's expectations based on assumptions and estimates, but future actual developments and future actual results may deviate from these assumptions and estimates.

Contact:

Nagarro SE
Investor Relations
Einsteinstr. 172
81677 Munich
Tel.: +49 (0)89/998421-0
Fax: +49 (0)89/998421-11
E-mail: ir@nagarro.com
Web: www.nagarro.com

Nagarro SE (ISIN: DE000A3H2200 | WKN: A3H220 | FRA: NA9)

20-Sep-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Nagarro SE
Einsteinstraße 172
81677 München
Germany
Phone: 089 9984210
Internet: www.nagarro.com
ISIN: DE000A3H2200
WKN: A3H220
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1234422

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1234422  20-Sep-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1234422&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetNagarro Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Nagarro SE: Revised guidance FY 2021 DGAP-Ad-hoc: Nagarro SE / Key word(s): Forecast Nagarro SE: Revised guidance FY 2021 20-Sep-2021 / 10:42 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Deutsche Lufthansa AG beschließt Kapitalerhöhung in Höhe von 2,1 ...
EQS-Adhoc: Sensirion Holding AG: Sensirion erwirbt Maschinendiagnose Start-up AiSight
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Deutsche Lufthansa AG decides on EUR 2.1 billion capital increase
DGAP-News: Vita 34 AG startet freiwilliges öffentliches Umtauschangebot für PBKM-Aktien
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG to be listed on the SDAX as of September 20, 2021
DGAP-News: DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS SUCCESSFULLY ENGINEERED AND TESTED A NOVEL INTRANASAL COVID-19 VACCINE ...
DGAP-News: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: TTL - Subscription period for capital increase starts today
DGAP-News: Vita 34 AG launches voluntary public exchange offer for PBKM shares
EQS-Adhoc: Sensirion Holding AG: Sensirion acquires machine diagnostics start-up AiSight
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG notiert ab 20. September 2021 im SDAX
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I erhält die Zustimmung der Aktionäre, beendet die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: Babbel Group AG legt Preisspanne für den geplanten Börsengang auf 24 bis 28 Euro fest
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Bericht zum zweiten Quartal und ersten Halbjahr 2021 - Umsatz und ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA gibt zum Kapitalmarkttag 2021 einen detaillierten Einblick in die forcierten ...
DGAP-News: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : coinIX investiert in XVA Blockchain GmbH aus Mainz - Gemeinsame ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : LAUNCH OF PLACING OF UP TO 370 MILLION SHARES IN PEPKOR ...
DGAP-News: Datametrex AI gibt ein Update und eine Prognose im Hinblick auf den mit einem weltweit führenden ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10:42 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Nagarro SE: Geänderte Guidance für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
06.09.21DGAP-DD: Nagarro SE deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
06.09.21DGAP-DD: Nagarro SE deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
06.09.21DGAP-DD: Nagarro SE deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
26.08.21Aktien Frankfurt: Dax gibt etwas weiter nach - Warten auf US-Notenbankchef
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
26.08.21Aktien Frankfurt: Dax weitet Vortagesverluste aus - Anleger bleiben vorsichtig
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
25.08.21Aktien Frankfurt: Dax leicht im Minus nach Ifo-Daten - MDax auf neuem Rekordhoch
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
25.08.21Aktien Frankfurt: Dax stabil nach Ifo-Daten - MDax auf neuem Rekordhoch
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte