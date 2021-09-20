checkAd

Festi hf. Buy-back Program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.09.2021, 10:41  |   |   |   

The Annual General Meeting of Festi held 22 March 2021 empowered the Board of Directors, pursuant to Article 55 of the Company Act No 2/1995, to purchase upto 10% of the company‘s shares on its behalf. The purpose of the program is to decrease the number of issued shares.

The Board of Directors of Festi has on the basis of the mandate issued by the Annual General Meeting adopted a decision on the execution of a buy-back program. The aim is to buy back own shares for the maximum amount of 3,500,000 shares or 1.08% of issued shares, the total amount of the buy-back however not exceeding 750,000,000 ISK in total purchase price.

The buy-back will be executed in stages, with the maximum amount of shares set at 250,000 shares equivalent to 18% of the average daily trade in the company‘s shares on Nasdaq OMX Iceland in August 2021. The share price shall not exceed the highest price in the last independent trade or highest existing bid in the Nasdaq OMX Iceland trading venue, which ever is higher.

The buy-back program will start on Monday 20 September 2021 and remain in force until 15 October 2021 unless the conditions on the maximum amount will be met before that time.

Arion Banki are managing the buy-back program and independently adopt all decisions on the timing of the purchase of shares.

The buy-back program will be executed in accordance with the Company Act No 2/1995 and the annex to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/1995. Notices on trading in own shares will be published no later than at the end of the seventh trading day following the purchase of shares.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Festi hf. Buy-back Program The Annual General Meeting of Festi held 22 March 2021 empowered the Board of Directors, pursuant to Article 55 of the Company Act No 2/1995, to purchase upto 10% of the company‘s shares on its behalf. The purpose of the program is to decrease the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ESMO late-breaking data show Libtayo (cemiplimab) and chemotherapy first-line treatment combination ...
Genmab and Seagen Present Interim Results From the innovaTV 205 Study for Tisotumab Vedotin ...
Novartis presents new Kisqali data showing longest median overall survival ever reported in ...
Junshi Biosciences Announces Expansion of Emergency Use Authorization for Etesevimab and ...
WISeKey Signs MoUs with La Linea and Gibraltar Governments to Develop a Joint 4th Industrial ...
HUTCHMED Initiates a Japan Bridging Study to Support Surufatinib Registration for Advanced ...
Laredo Petroleum Announces Expansion of Oil-Weighted Western Glasscock Leasehold
Sorrento Announces an Independent Real-World Study That Reports Superior Sensitivity Results in ...
REWE Group and Ørsted sign long-term power purchase agreement for future German offshore wind farm
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
CHMP Recommends VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for Approval in the European Union as a Treatment ...
Todos Medical Now Accepting Cryptocurrency for the Purchase of Tollovid and Tollovid Daily Through ...
Allarity Therapeutics Presents Dovitinib Survival Data from DRP Screened RCC Patients at ESMO 2021 ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Valneva Completes Recruitment of Elderly Participants in Phase 3 Trial of its Inactivated COVID-19 ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
CHMP Recommends VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for Approval in the European Union as a Treatment ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...