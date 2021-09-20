checkAd

Matas’ Share buyback program

Company announcement no. 13 2021/22
Allerød, 20 September 2021


Matas’ Share buyback program


Matas initiated a share buyback program, as described in Company Announcement No. 9 on 24 August 2021. The share buyback program will have a maximum value of DKK 75m and a maximum number of 850,000 shares, to be executed during the period from 24 August until 31 December 2021 at the latest.

The buyback program was launched in accordance with the announcement to initiate a share buyback in the annual report for 2020/2021 and pursuant to the Board’s authorisation to acquire treasury shares granted by Matas’ Annual General Meeting on 29 June 2021.The share buyback program is structured and carried out in compliance with the provisions of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament (the Market Abuse Regulation) and the Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

In the period from 30 August until and including 17 September 2021, the following transactions have been made:

Trading day Number of shares Average transaction price Amount, DKK
15: 13 September 2021 5,216 126.73 661,024
16: 14 September 2021 6,166 126.95 782,774
17: 15 September 2021 6,888 126.95 874,432
18: 16 September 2021 6,500 127.83 830,895
19: 17 September 2021 5,647 128.01 722,872
Acc. trading for days 15-19 30,417 127.30 3,871,996
Acc. trading for days 1-19 114,591 128.44 14,717,535


Following the transactions described above, Matas owned a total of 123,175 Matas shares corresponding to 0.32% of the total number of 38,291,492 Matas shares ultimo 17 September 2021.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback program are attached and published on investor.matas.dk.


Contacts

Henrik Brünniche Lund
Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 30 30 99 08  

