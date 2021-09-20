checkAd

DGAP-News Extended research on the Baader Bank share

Extended research on the Baader Bank share

Baader Bank continues to improve its investor relations activities. Therefore, Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) is intensifying its research on the Baader Bank share*. The research report is now available to shareholders and interested investors. It is published on the Baader Bank website and includes not only detailed evaluations but also an explicit price target.

In the analysis, the assigned analyst from Raiffeisen Bank International provides a comprehensive overview of the Baader Bank business model and key ratios. In addition, the analysis outlines both the competitive situation and the market environment, and provides a projection for the Bank's future development.

"We are thrilled to be able to make the RBI analysis of our share available to all interested parties in future. By doing this we hope to create even greater transparency and provide a further information source for our existing and potential investors. Putting investors at the heart of our investor relations activities is a priority for Baader Bank. Our goal in taking this approach is to deliver optimum quality, which is why we are committed to our collaboration with RBI", says Nico Baader, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Baader Bank.

*Baader Bank has commissioned RBI to conduct financial research on the Company (so-called 'paid research') and to provide the service of market making in regard to the Company's stock.

About Baader Bank AG:

Baader Bank is the bank for the capital market. It allows its clients to access international capital markets and to invest in financial products in an effective, efficient and secure manner. The bank uses the latest innovations in the banking industry for products, processes and technology to generate added value for its clients. As a family-run, full-service bank with its headquarters in Unterschleissheim near Munich with around 400 employees, it is active in the business lines of Market Making, Capital Markets, Multi Asset Brokerage, Asset Management Services, Banking Services and Research.


