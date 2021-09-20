DGAP-News: Baader Bank AG / Key word(s): Research Update Extended research on the Baader Bank share 20.09.2021 / 10:51 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Baader Bank continues to improve its investor relations activities. Therefore, Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) is intensifying its research on the Baader Bank share*. The research report is now available to shareholders and interested investors. It is published on the Baader Bank website and includes not only detailed evaluations but also an explicit price target.

In the analysis, the assigned analyst from Raiffeisen Bank International provides a comprehensive overview of the Baader Bank business model and key ratios. In addition, the analysis outlines both the competitive situation and the market environment, and provides a projection for the Bank's future development.

"We are thrilled to be able to make the RBI analysis of our share available to all interested parties in future. By doing this we hope to create even greater transparency and provide a further information source for our existing and potential investors. Putting investors at the heart of our investor relations activities is a priority for Baader Bank. Our goal in taking this approach is to deliver optimum quality, which is why we are committed to our collaboration with RBI", says Nico Baader, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Baader Bank.



*Baader Bank has commissioned RBI to conduct financial research on the Company (so-called 'paid research') and to provide the service of market making in regard to the Company's stock.

For further information and media enquiries:



Florian E. Schopf

Managing Director

Company Spokesperson

Head of Group Strategy & Communication

T +49 89 5150 1013

M +49 160 7188826

florian.schopf@baaderbank.de

Baader Bank AG

Weihenstephaner Strasse 4

85716 Unterschleissheim, Germany

https://www.baaderbank.de

About Baader Bank AG:

Baader Bank is the bank for the capital market. It allows its clients to access international capital markets and to invest in financial products in an effective, efficient and secure manner. The bank uses the latest innovations in the banking industry for products, processes and technology to generate added value for its clients. As a family-run, full-service bank with its headquarters in Unterschleissheim near Munich with around 400 employees, it is active in the business lines of Market Making, Capital Markets, Multi Asset Brokerage, Asset Management Services, Banking Services and Research.

20.09.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: Baader Bank AG Weihenstephaner Str. 4 85716 Unterschleissheim Germany Phone: +49 89 5150 1013 Fax: +49 89 5150 1111 E-mail: communications@baaderbank.de Internet: www.baaderbank.de ISIN: DE0005088108 WKN: 508810 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1234437

End of News DGAP News Service

1234437 20.09.2021