Nagarro Raises Revenue, but Cuts Margins Guidance on High Wage Inflation Autor: PLX AI | 20.09.2021, 10:51 | 27 | 0 | 0 20.09.2021, 10:51 | (PLX AI) – Nagarro lifts revenue guidance for 2021 to EUR 515 million instead of EUR 495 million, driven by strong demand for digital software engineering services.

But the company cuts its gross margin outlook to 28% from 29% and adjusted EBITDA margin outlook to 14% from 15%, mainly due to high wage inflation with a time lag in negotiating pricing improvements

The company retains its medium-term guidance of 20% annual organic growth and 15% Adjusted EBITDA margin



