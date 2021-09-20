checkAd

Nagarro Raises Revenue, but Cuts Margins Guidance on High Wage Inflation

Autor: PLX AI
20.09.2021, 10:51  |  27   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Nagarro lifts revenue guidance for 2021 to EUR 515 million instead of EUR 495 million, driven by strong demand for digital software engineering services. But the company cuts its gross margin outlook to 28% from 29% and adjusted EBITDA …

  • (PLX AI) – Nagarro lifts revenue guidance for 2021 to EUR 515 million instead of EUR 495 million, driven by strong demand for digital software engineering services.
  • But the company cuts its gross margin outlook to 28% from 29% and adjusted EBITDA margin outlook to 14% from 15%, mainly due to high wage inflation with a time lag in negotiating pricing improvements
  • The company retains its medium-term guidance of 20% annual organic growth and 15% Adjusted EBITDA margin
Nagarro Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nagarro Raises Revenue, but Cuts Margins Guidance on High Wage Inflation (PLX AI) – Nagarro lifts revenue guidance for 2021 to EUR 515 million instead of EUR 495 million, driven by strong demand for digital software engineering services. But the company cuts its gross margin outlook to 28% from 29% and adjusted EBITDA …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TEST Please Ignore
Ørsted Says REWE Group Signs 10-Year PPA for Power from Borkum Riffgrund 3 Offshore Wind Farm
Cofinimmo Buy 3 Nursing Home Projects in Spain with EUR 34 Million Investment Budget
Spie Sees Higher Organic Growth in Coming Years; ESG Activities 50% of Revenue in 2025
Merck KGaA to Invest Over EUR 3 Billion in Electronics Business, Aims for CAGR 3-6% in 2021-25
BAWAG Targets EPS Over EUR 7.25, Dividend Over EUR 4 in Medium Term
Revenio CFO Sells Shares for EUR 45,000
Knowit Shares Could More Than Double, Handelsbanken Says
AstraZeneca Enhertu Data Unprecedented, Should Boost Share Today, Analysts Say
Atlas Copco Falls After BofA Downgrades to Neutral
Titel
Thyssenkrupp Sells AST Stainless Steel Mill to Italian Group Arvedi
Veolia to Raise EUR 2.5 Billion Capital to Finance Suez Acquisition
Swedish Match to Spin Off Cigar Business to Shareholders, List It Separately on U.S. Exchange
Vivendi to Distribute up to 60% of UMG Capital to Vivendi as Dividend in Kind
Tomra Falls 3% After Carnegie Downgrades to Sell
Calliditas Seen Falling at Least 10% After FDA Delays Nefecon
Siemens Is Undervalued, BofA Says, Reiterating Buy
Curevac Cuts COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturing Capacity on Lower Expected Demand
Dometic Buys Igloo for USD 677 Million
ADP Names Don McGuire New CFO
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
Paradox Interactive Soars 9% as Chairman Takes Back CEO Reins
RWE Teams Up With Kansai EPCO for Floating Offshore Wind in Japan
Bonesupport Says Study Results on FORTIFY Are Inconclusive; Company Is Disappointed
Ocean Yield Agrees to Be Bought by KKR for NOK 41 per Share; Total Value NOK 7.2 Billion
Thyssenkrupp Sells AST Stainless Steel Mill to Italian Group Arvedi
Veolia to Raise EUR 2.5 Billion Capital to Finance Suez Acquisition
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11:17 UhrNagarro peilt höheren Umsatz an und senkt Margenprognose
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
10:53 UhrNagarro: Neue Zahlen zur Prognose für 2021
4investors | Kommentare
10:42 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Nagarro SE: Revised guidance FY 2021
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
10:42 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Nagarro SE: Geänderte Guidance für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
06.09.21DGAP-DD: Nagarro SE deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
06.09.21DGAP-DD: Nagarro SE deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
06.09.21DGAP-DD: Nagarro SE deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
26.08.21Aktien Frankfurt: Dax gibt etwas weiter nach - Warten auf US-Notenbankchef
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
26.08.21Aktien Frankfurt: Dax weitet Vortagesverluste aus - Anleger bleiben vorsichtig
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
25.08.21Aktien Frankfurt: Dax leicht im Minus nach Ifo-Daten - MDax auf neuem Rekordhoch
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte