KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA: Sustainability starts with the seed - KWS publishes sustainability targets for 2030

Einbeck, September 20, 2021


Sustainability starts with the seed - KWS publishes sustainability targets for 2030

Plant breeding as a key technology for sustainable farming into the future: In its "2030 Sustainability Ambition," the plant breeding company KWS has set ambitious, measurable targets for itself that address economic, ecological and social components of sustainability. The ambition focuses on such issues as securing food production, limiting the use of resources, increasing the diversity of crops and varieties, and supporting sustainable nutrition. The company will also improve its own ecological footprint.

The agricultural sector faces enormous challenges: It needs to produce enough food to feed a world population that, according to UN estimates, will have grown to 10 billion people by 2050. At the same time, the industry has to address climate change, protect biodiversity and reduce the use of pesticides and other agricultural resources. Innovative plant breeding can and will play a key role in successfully and sustainably meeting these challenges.

"We want to be a reliable partner for farmers and the entire agricultural value chain in the future as well," says Spokesperson of the KWS Executive Board Dr. Hagen Duenbostel. "Our 2030 Sustainability Ambition helps us translate the demands placed on the agriculture industry to create a concrete roadmap for our company to deliver solutions as a seed specialist to support economically viable, ecologically durable and socially responsible farming." Duenbostel also says: "New and adapted varieties contribute to reducing the use of pesticides, fertilizers and other farming resources while also achieving high, stable yields. In addition, KWS's diverse and thriving portfolio makes an important contribution to supporting balanced crop rotation and biodiversity in crop production as well as to achieving a balanced, varied diet."

