Ventyx Biosciences Announces Key Appointments and Closing of $51.0 Million Series B Convertible Preferred Stock Financing Round

  • Drs. Sheila Gujrathi (Executive Chair), Jörn Drappa (Chief Medical Officer) and Luisa Salter-Cid (Chair of the Scientific Advisory Board) bring decades of development experience in autoimmune diseases
  • William White (Independent Director) strengthens financial and business acumen of Ventyx board
  • Proceeds will further accelerate development of clinical programs

ENCINITAS, Calif., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (“Ventyx” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing new therapies for millions of patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders, today announced the appointment of Sheila Gujrathi, M.D. to the Board of Directors as Executive Chair and Jörn Drappa, M.D., Ph.D. as Chief Medical Officer, as well as the closing of a $51.0 million Series B convertible preferred stock financing round.

“We are honored to welcome Sheila as Executive Chair of the Board of Directors and Jörn as our Chief Medical Officer at this exciting point in Ventyx’s history,” said Raju Mohan, Chief Executive Officer of Ventyx. “Sheila’s and Jörn’s depth of experience in developing immunology drugs and expertise in building and leading biotech companies will be invaluable as we advance our portfolio of clinical programs and continue to grow the company. I look forward to working with them as we seek to deliver on our mission to develop a pipeline of small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases.”

“Ventyx is developing an exciting pipeline of innovative product candidates,” added Dr. Gujrathi. “I look forward to helping the Ventyx team further enhance its drug discovery and development expertise and accelerate the development of its pipeline to meet the needs of patients suffering from autoimmune disorders.”

“Ventyx’s clinical programs address important inflammatory diseases with significant unmet medical need,” said Dr. Drappa. “I am excited to join a talented and dedicated team who share a common mission to develop groundbreaking new therapies for patients underserved by currently available treatment options.”

Series B Convertible Preferred Stock Financing

On September 9, 2021, the Company closed a $51.0 million Series B convertible preferred stock financing round led by Surveyor Capital (a Citadel company) with participation from existing investors, venBio Partners, Third Point, RTW Investments, LP, Janus Henderson Investors, Wellington Management, OrbiMed, Farallon Capital, Vivo Capital, Logos Capital, Qiming Venture Partners USA and Cormorant Asset Management.

