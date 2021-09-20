checkAd

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global wi-fi 6 and wi-fi 6E chipset market size is estimated to reach USD 43.18 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 19.7% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing bandwidth capacity demand among consumers and enterprises for providing support for smart devices is one of the key driving factors for the market growth.

Growing trends for e-learnings have augmented the deployment of next-generation WLAN infrastructure across several universities, schools, offices, and residents. Also, accessing the uninterrupted content during online video streaming services has increased the installation of wi-fi 6 and wi-fi 6E devices across the globe. Resultantly, it is expected to propel the wi-fi 6 and wi-fi 6E chipsets demand from 2021 to 2028.

Key Insights & Findings:

  • In 2020, the WLAN infrastructure devices segment accounted for a significant market volume, i.e., 393.6 million units, due to the rapidly growing deployment of wi-fi 6 routers and gateways across residential, commercial, and industrial applications
  • In terms of value, the wi-fi 6E segment is projected to surpass the total market size by 2028. The high growth is attributable to the extended range of frequency band, i.e., 6GHz supporting capabilities, enabling mission-critical applications such as connected vehicles
  • In terms of volume, Asia Pacific dominated the market, accounting for 376.5 million units in 2020. The significant share is ascribed to the presence of many electronic manufacturing bases across key countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and others
  • Rapidly rising spending in building digital infrastructure across the healthcare sector, smart city projects, smart factories, and corporates is projected to capture the U.S. market size of USD 14.3 billion by 2028
  • Several prominent players across the globe are aggressively focusing on mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market presence and expand the overall product offerings
  • Prominent players in the market include Broadcom Inc.; Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.; ON Semiconductor Connectivity Solutions, Inc.; Intel Corporation; Celeno; MediaTek Inc.; Texas Instruments Incorporated; Cypress Semiconductor Corporation; STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.; NXP SEMICONDUCTORS N.V.

Read 150 page market research report, "Wi-Fi 6 And Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Chipset Type (Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E), By Device Type, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

