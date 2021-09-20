checkAd

Adler Group S.A.: Statement on the parliamentary inquiry of 'DIE LINKE'

20.09.2021

20.09.2021 / 11:20
Adler Group S.A.: Statement on the parliamentary inquiry of "DIE LINKE"

Berlin, 20 September 2021 - The parliamentary group DIE LINKE, with reference to media reports, has submitted a parliamentary inquiry to the Federal Government on the merger of ADO Properties S.A., ADLER Real Estate AG, and Consus Real Estate AG back in 2020 and the resulting creation of the consolidated Adler Group, led by Adler Group S.A.. Adler Group comments as follows on the questions posed to the Federal Government by the parliamentary group DIE LINKE:

All relevant topics date back to 2020, have been published in a number of notifications and were also disclosed in numerous prospectuses and in our annual accounts 2020.

Maximilian Rienecker, Co-CEO of the Adler Group, comments: "Upon request, we have always provided full transparency to all authorities and we are not aware of any investigations."

The Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) was fully informed about and approved the corresponding documents to all takeover offers as published on our website:

Adler Group S.A. | Investor Relations (adler-group.com).
 

Wertpapier


