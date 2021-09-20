DGAP-News Adler Group S.A.: Statement on the parliamentary inquiry of 'DIE LINKE'
DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Adler Group S.A.: Statement on the parliamentary inquiry of "DIE LINKE"
All relevant topics date back to 2020, have been published in a number of notifications and were also disclosed in numerous prospectuses and in our annual accounts 2020.
Maximilian Rienecker, Co-CEO of the Adler Group, comments: "Upon request, we have always provided full transparency to all authorities and we are not aware of any investigations."
The Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) was fully informed about and approved the corresponding documents to all takeover offers as published on our website:
Adler Group S.A. | Investor Relations (adler-group.com).
